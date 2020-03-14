SUMTER, S.C. -- In a rematch of last year's SCISA Class 2A softball final, reigning champ Marlboro Academy won 2-1 Saturday against Pee Dee Academy in Saturday's first matchup in the Phillip Boston Tournament.
According to the Dragons' Gamechanger account, Marlboro Academy's Ragan Liles pitched a four-inning, no-hitter. She helped her own cause with an RBI double, and the Dragons' other run scored on an error.
Lizzie McCaskill scored on a passed ball to account for Pee Dee Academy's lone run.
Marlboro Academy 11
Florence Christian 0
The Dragons' Ragan Liles and Makayla Parks each homered and finished with two RBI. Madison Jackson was the winning pitcher.
MA 412 4 -- 11 3 1
FCS 000 0 -- 0 4 7
WP -- Madison Jackson (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB). LP -- Corley Keefe (4 IP, 3 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 5 BB).
LEADING HITTERS -- MA: Ragan Liles HR, 2 RBI; Makayla Parks 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.
<&endagate>
Marlboro Academy 11
Clarendon Hall 0
Marlboro Academy's Laney McLaurin homered with three RBI, and Mattie Liles was 2 for 3 with two doubles.
MA 326 -- 11 6 1
CA 000 -- 0 1 6
WP -- Ragan Liles (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTERS -- MA: Liles 2B, 2 RBI; Laney McLaurin 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Mattie Liles 2-3, 2 2B.
<&endagate>
Pee Dee Academy 8-8
St. John's Christian 5-0
The Eagles played their way to wins in both games.
Robert E. Lee Academy 14
Southside Christian 1
Robert E. Lee's Lacie McElveen hit an inside-the-park grand slam and finished with five RBI. Teammate Cierra Jordan doubled and had two RBI, and triples were hit by Rebecca Dinkins (1-2) and McKenzie Watts (1-2, two RBI).
The winning pitcher was Dinkins.
SC 01 -- 1 1 2
REL 59 -- 14 7 1
WP -- Dinkins (2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS -- REL: McElveen HR, 5 RBI, Jordan 2B, 2 RBI.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.