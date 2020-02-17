MARION — Mariah Moody scored a game-high 15 points Monday night to lead the Marion girls to a 102-22 victory over Waccamaw in the Class 3A state basketball playoffs.
Teammate Kimmioe Barnes added 12 points.
The Swamp Foxes outscored Waccamaw 55-5 in the first half.
W 2 3 3 14 — 22
M 24 31 34 13 — 102
MARION (102)
Timmons 5, Rogers 7, Precious Davis 10, Lester 8, K.Davis 9, Howard 5, Kimmie Barnes 12, Britt 7, Mariah Moody 15, Allen 9, Yamazha Buey 10.
RECORD: M 25-1.
Dillon 86 Georgetown 36DILLON — Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a game-high 21 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Shantazia Gordon added 19 points.
G 7 8 9 12 — 36
D 28 25 28 5 — 86
DILLON (86)
Wright 1, Pouncey 7, Shantazia Gordon 19, Jykya Bell 21, Allayssa Simmons 12, Deanna Lane 11, Kamirah James 11, Stamps 2, Ervin 2.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to May River in Class 3A state playoffs Thursday. The game time is to be determined.
RECORD: D 16-3.
Bishop England 78 Lake City 13DANIEL ISLAND — Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a team-high seven points in the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Panthers ended the season with a 4-16 record.
LC 4 5 2 2 — 13
BE 26 19 25 8 — 78
LAKE CITY (13)
Jada Montgomery 7, Barr 2, Dickson 4.
McBee 58 Ware Shoals 42McBEE — McBee’s Stormy Harper scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Class A state playoffs.
Teammate Bella Johnson added 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
WS 8 11 12 11 — 42
M 18 12 12 16 — 58
McBEE (58)
Stormy Harper 12, Bella Johnson 21, Hickman 5, Williams 2, Peterson 6, Smith 1.
NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Denmark-Olar in Class A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: M 10-6.
Charleston Math & Science 42 Hemingway 25CHARLESTON — Hemingway’s Libby Brown scored a team-high 11 points in the Class A state playoffs.
H 8 11 2 4 — 25
CMS 10 8 16 8 — 42
HEMINGWAY (25)
Libby Brown 11, Rouse 2, McCullough 2, Heyward 6, Burrows 4.
Green Sea Floyds 34
C.E. Murray 29
GREEN SEA — C.E. Murray’s Sh’Niya Paulin scored a team-high seven points in Class A state playoffs.
CEM 10 8 4 7 — 29
GSF 10 4 5 15 — 34
C.E. MURRAY (29)
Singletary 5, Whack 6, Lewis 6, Sh’Niya Paulin 7, Canty 5.
Florence Christian 49 Trinity- Byrnes 30SUMTER — Florence Christian’s Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 14 points at SCISA Class 3-3A tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Brittany Williams added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Corley Keefe added 13 points.
Trinity-Byrnes’ Caroline Tatum scored a team-high 13 points.
TB 5 9 9 7 — 30
FCS 11 11 14 13 — 49
TRINITY-BYRNES (30)
Davis 5, Pierce 5, Carolina Tatum 13, Howle 7.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (49)
Kenzie Feagin 14, Sterling 7, Brittany Williams 11, Corley Keefe 13, Stewart 4.
NEXT GAME: FCS will play Wilson Hall at SCISA Class 3-3A final at Sumter Civic Center at 6 p.m. today.
RECORD: FCS 18-2.
Marlboro Academy 65 Robert E. Lee 43BISHOPVILLE — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a game-high 33 points.
Teammate Anna Smith added 17 points.
Robert E. Lee’s Caleigh Barrett scored a team-high 24 points.
MA 9 20 19 17 — 65
REL 13 12 12 6 — 43
MARLBORO ACADEMY (65)
Sara White 33, McLaurin 4, M.Liles 2, R.Liles 9, Anna Smith 17.
ROBERT E. LEE (43)
McElveen 6, Christmas 7, Dinkins 6, Caleigh Barrett 24.
OTHER SCORES: Manning defeated Loris 64-30 in the Class 3A state playoffs.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Robert E. Lee 44 Marlboro Academy 27
BISHOPVILLE — Robert E.Lee’s Blane Hopkins and Matthew Johnson each scored a game-high 10 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Will Dawkins scored a game-high 10 points.
MA 4 12 6 5 — 27
REL 9 7 13 15 — 44
MARLBORO ACADEMY (27)
Williams 4, Braswell 4, Will Dawkins 10, Ratley 2, Frye 4.
ROBERT E. LEE (44)
Matthew Johnson 10, Laney 1, Freidenberger 7, Olson 4, Blane Hopkins 10, Paulson 5.
Christian Academy 56 Pee Dee Academy 48MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a team-high 18 points.
CA 13 17 14 12 — 56
PDA 7 14 14 13 — 48
PEE DEE ACADEMY (48)
Garris 9, Gasque 6, Oakley 8, Spivey 7, Cam Weston 18.
OTHER SCORES: Laurence Manning defeated Orangeburg Prep 56-54 in double overtime at the SCISA Class 3-3A tournament.
BOYS’ GOLF Trinity-Byrnes finishes first, second
COLUMBIA — Trinity-Byrnes’ Gene Ziggler won the individual medalist honor with a 68 at the Cardinal Newman Invitational at Columbia Country Club.
Titans A team shot a 295 to win and team B shot a 320 to finish second.
TRINITY-BYRNES TEAM A (295)
Gene Zeigler 68, William Phipps 75, Pake June 74, James Potter 78, Jay Smith 82.
TRINITY-BYRNES TEAM A (320)
Thomas Davis 76, Tristen McKay 80, Drew Jeffords 81, Joe Commander 83, Jennifer Rials 95.
