LATTA, S.C. – Moya McDuffie hit a jumper with five seconds left Monday night to give Latta a 48-47 victory over Whale Branch in the Class 2A playoffs.
The Vikings outscored Warriors 31-25 in the second half after trailing 22-17 at halftime.
Riana Green led Latta with a team-high 16 points.
The Vikings will be making their first appearance in the lower state since 2015.
WB;15;7;11;14;–;47
L;15;2;9;22;–;48
LATTA (48)
McDuffie 8, Kadaisha Wheeler 10, Riana Green 16, Burdsall 8, Gordon 6.
NEXT GAME: Latta will play the winner of Woodland/ North Charleston in Class 2A lower state final at Florence Center at 11 a.m. Saturday.
RECORD: L 17-6.
Marion 59
Bishop England 47
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. — Marion's Keyla Britt scored a game-high 18 points in the Class 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Kimmie Barnes added 10 points.
This is the first-time since 2010 that Marion has defeated Bishop England in the playoffs.
Last year the Bishops ended the Swamp Foxes' season in the second round of the Class 3A playoff with a 60-46 victory.
Marion is advancing to the lower state finals for the first time since 2018.
M;11;17;13;18;–;59
BE;11;9;10;17;–;47
MARION (59)
Moody 8, Keyla Britt 18, Kimmie Barnes 10, Howard 4, K.Davis 6, Lester 9, Rogers 4.
NEXT GAME: Marion will play May River in Class 3A lower state final at Florence Center at 2 p.m. Saturday.
RECORD: M 28-1.
May River 63
Manning 55
BLUFFTON, S.C. – Manning's La'Tavius Wilson scored a team-high 18 points in Class 3A playoffs.
Teammate Myisha Smiling added 12 points.
M;8;14;23;10;–;55
MR;16;20;13;14;–;63
MANNING (55)
Measha Jones 11, Dow 9, Logan 5, La'Tavius Wilson 18, Myisha Smiling 12.
RECORD: M 19-7.
OTHER SCORES: Military Magnet defeats Lake View 61-54 in overtime in the Class A playoffs.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Dillon Christian 56
Spartanburg Day 47
SUMTER, S.C. —Dillon Christian's Adan Norman scored a team-high 20 points in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Weston Glassgow added 15 points.
This is the first time since 2007 that the Warriors have made it to the SCISA Class 2A state tournament semifinals.
SDS;8;14;17;8;–;47
DCS;14;21;10;9;–;56
DILLON CHRISTIAN (56)
Bethea 3, Josh Duran 13, Weston Glassgow 15, Boykin 1, Adam Norman 20, Bailey 4.
NEXT GAME: DCS will play the winner of Bethesda/ Oakbrook Prep in SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Sumter Civic Center at 8 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: DCS 25-5.
Other Scores: Spartanburg Christian defeated Pee Dee Academy 55-31 in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament.
