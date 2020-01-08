LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis scored a game-high 19 points as the Flashes won 63-60 Wednesday against Lake View.
The Wild Gators' Montrell Waters scored a game-high 20.
J 9 15 23 16— 63
LV 16 16 14 14— 60
JOHNSONVILLE (63)
Quez Lewis 19, Avant 6, Savion Graves 10, Isiah Brown 11, Moore 2, Nyavius Gilliard 12, Hanna 2.
LAKE VIEW (60)
J.Ford 8, Reaves 8, Montrell Waters 20, Bethea 8, Larry Inman 10, Johnson 6.
Waccamaw 57
Lake City 48
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Malik Haley scored a team-high 10 points.
W 12 18 9 18 — 57
LC 9 9 14 16 — 48
LAKE CITY (48)
McINtosh 5, Malik Haley 10, McClam 8, Howard 4, Frierson 2, Bailey 9, Franklin 8, Burgess 2.
Marlboro County 53
Dillon 37
DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro County's Kieran Leviner scored a game-high 17 points.
Dillon's BoBo McKinnon scored a team-high 14.
MC 16 15 14 8— 53
D 10 5 7 15— 37
MARLBORO COUNTY (53)
Oliver 5, McCoy 7, Ryan Dupree 10, Scott 3, Lucas 4, Kieran Leviner 17, Morris 5, Brown 2.
DILLON (37)
BoBo McKinnon 14, Reaves 2, McKinley 5, Alford 6, Wright 2, McCall 4, Greer 4..
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lake View 64
Johnsonville 22
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Gewndasia Page and Sanyah Williams each scored a game-high 13 points.
Johnsonville's Kiara Wright scored a team-high nine.
J 6 5 4 7 — 22
LV 24 10 22 8 — 64
JOHNSONVILLE (22)
Wilson 4, Timmons 4, Brown 1, Graham 4, Kiara Wright 9.
LAKE VIEW (64)
Wheeler 2, Page 2, McNeil 9, Sanyah Williams 13, Gwendasia Page 13, Hamilton 3, Waters 8, Nesmith 3, Jaleya Ford 11.
Lake City 42
Waccamaw 20
LAKE CITY, S.C. —Lake City's Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Jada Dickson added 11.
LAKE CITY (42)
Jada Montgomery 16, Clark 4, Barr 3, Jada Dickson 11, Burgess 2, Green 2, Graham 1, Leiter 1, Frierson 2, Black 2.
Marlboro County 57
Dillon 56
DILLON , S.C. — Marlboro County's Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 15 points.
Dillon's Jykya Bell scored a game-high 23.
MC 4 15 20 18 — 57
D 15 20 11 10 —56
MARLBORO COUNTY (57)
Shaniya Oliver 14, Tysonia Lowe 15, Ashwood 5, Norman 8, Isaac 5, Brown 7.
DILLON (56)
Pouncey 2, Shantazia Gordon 13, Hines 7, Jykya Bell 23, Simmons 1, Goodwin 4, Lane 2, James 2.