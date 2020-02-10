COLUMBIA, S.C. — Logan Brewer, Gabe Moore, Jordan Lynch and Colby Catoe earned pins to lead Hartsville to a 37-25 victory over Dreher in Class 4A state playoffs in wresting on Monday.
The Red Foxes advance for the first time to Class 4A lowers state championship match at North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RESULTS
105 lbs. — Josh Askins (H) def. William Smolka 6-2;
113 lbs. — Byson Harper (D) def. Kimbrel Moore 11-5;
120 lbs. — Jordan Lynch (H) pinned Dylan Richardson;
126 lbs. — Leon Wang (D) def. Sanchez O’Neil 15-5;
132 lbs. — Logan Brewer (H) pinned Will Clark;
138 lbs. — Gabe Moore (H) pinned David McAdory;
145 lbs. — Luke Phillips (H) def. Landon Hucks 11-2;
152 lbs. — William Cook (D) def. Alex Hunt 7-2;
160 lbs. — Wyatt Wilson (H) def. Christian Carter 5-3;
170 lbs. — Josh Smith (D) def. Robert Williamson 3-1;
182 lbs. — Josh Mullins (H) def. Peter Vallerro 9-3;
195 lbs. — Josh Walling (D) pinned Richard Williams;
220 lbs. — Colby Catoe (H) pinned Chris Davis;
285 lbs. — Machaih Sellers (D) def. Brian Coe.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Latta 55 Hannah-Pamplico 30
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Riana Green scored a game-high 14 points.
Teammate Moya McDuffie added 11 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Hailey Rodgers scored a team-high 13 points.
HP 10 3 10 7 — 30
L 12 10 21 12 — 55
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (30)
Boyle 5, Peterson 2, Wilson 2, Munn 3, Hailey Rodgers 13, Williams 2, White 3.
Latta (55)
Delrey 6, Riana Green 14, Grice 5, Hayes 2, Moya McDuffie 11, Wheeler 9, Dotson 2, Burdsall 3, Gordon 3.
NEXT GAME: Latta will travel to Kingstree at 6 p.m. Wednesday. HP will host Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: HP 1-15, 0-13 Region 7-2A. L 13-5, 12-1 Region 7-2A.
Carvers Bay 73 Kingstree 35HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Za’Niyah Rush scored a game-high 19 points.
Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a team-high 10 points.
K 11 10 7 10 — 35
CB 20 21 16 16 — 73
KINGSTREE (35)
Takiyah McGee 10, Burgess 3, Brown 2, Barr 7, K.Mention 2, Gadson 9, Murphy 3.
CARVERS BAY (73)
Reed 9, Zhane Chandler 15, Meyers 6, Weston 4, Doizer 3, Za’Niyah Rush 19, Coles 8, Keith 9.
Timmonsville 46 Great Falls 22GREAT FALLS — Timmonsville’s Makyla Commander scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and collected 10 assists.
Teammate Trinity Echols added 17 points.
T 9 16 13 8 — 46
GF 4 4 5 9 — 22
TIMMONSVILLE (46)
Makyla Commander 18, Trinity Echols 17, Hudson 5, Graham 4, Scott-Rouse 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: T 12-7, 4-3 Region 2-A.
Mullins 81 Andrews 55ANDREWS, S.C. — Mullins’ Naylai Morelos scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Antionette Reed added 16 points.
M 12 22 26 21 — 81
A 11 8 13 23 — 55
MULLINS (81)
Swinton 7, Antionette Reed 16, Friday 7, Jen’Lea Nichols 10, Tamiesha Lasane 15, Lewis 9, Naylai Morelos 17.
Lake View 54 Green Sea Floyds 20LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammate Gwendasia Page added 14 points.
The Wild Gators won the Region 6-A title.
GSF 4 3 6 7 — 20
LV 20 8 18 8 — 54
LAKE VIEW (54)
Wheeler 5, McNeil 5, Sa’Nyah Willaims 12, Gwendasia Page 14, Hamilton 1, Ja’Niyah Waters 15, Nesmith 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBAL Lake View 71 Green Sea Floyds 30
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Larry Inman scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Montrel Waters added 12 points.
GSF 8 5 9 8 — 30
LV 14 19 16 22 — 71
LAKE VIEW (71)
J.Ford 6, D.Ford 6, Reaves 5, Fuller 6, Montrell Waters 12, Bullock 2, D.J. Bethea 11, Larry Inman 16, Johnson 7.
