HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI to lead his team to a 14-3 win over South Florence in five innings Monday.
Red Fox teammate Owen Taylor went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and two RBI.
South Florence’s Dawson Joyner, meanwhile, went 1 for 1 with a home run and two RBI.
SF 100 02 — 3 3 3
H 154 04 — 14 9 1
WP: Mykal Mack (5IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 11K, 2BB).
LP: Harm Graham (1⅓ IP, 4H, 6R, 6ER, 4K, 3BB)
LEADING HITTERS: SF: Dawson Joyner 1-1, HR, 2RBI; Kevin Brown 1-2, 2B, 1RBI. H: Cam Cannarella 2-4, 3B, 3RBI; D.P. Pendergrass 2-3, 3B, 1RBI; Owen Taylor 2-2, 2B, HR, 2RBI; Bryant Parks 2-3, 1RBI.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host Wilson in Pee Dee Invitational at 6 p.m. today. South Florence
RECORDS: H 3-0. SF 1-1.
Lamar 3 Johnsonville 1
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lamar’s Devin Phillips and Shane Amerson each had a hit.
Johnsonville’s Kody Hanna and Lucas Cooper also had hits.
L 100 200 0 — 3 2 1
J 010 000 0 — 1 4 4
WP: J Grantham (5IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 6K, 0BB).
LP: D Chastain (4IP, 1H, 3E, 0ER, 3BB, 4K).
LEADING HITTERS: L: Devin Phillips 1-4; Shane Amerson 1-3. J: Kody Hanna 1-3; Lucas Cooper 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will travel to Lake City at 6 p.m. today. Lamar will travel to Andrews at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: J 0-1. L 1-0.
Darlington 15 Wilson 3FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Chase Weatherford went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Shemar Sims went 1 for 3 three RBI.
Wilson’s Tom Faile went 2 for 2.
D 607 20 — 15 9 0
W 101 01 — 3 4 0
WP: Chase Weatherford (4 2/3IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 8K, 7BB).
LP: Tom Faile (2 1/3IP, 5H, 8R, 8ER, 2K, 5BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Jake Blackmon 1-4, 2B, 1RBI; Campbell Outlaw 1-3, 2RBI, Weatherford 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Shemar Sims 1-3, 3RBI; Jonah Ham 1-1, 2B, 1RBI. W: Faile 2-2; Jermonte Vanderhall 1-1, 2RBI.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to West Florence at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wilson will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: D 1-2, W 1-1.
Loris 8 Latta 1LORIS, S.C. — Latta’s Justin Stutler went 1 for 2 with a homer and RBI.
LA 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
LO 002 051 x — 8 12 2
WP: Carson Grainger (3IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 3BB).
LP:Christian Brigman (4IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 5K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTERS: L Justin Stutler 1-2, HR, 1RBI.
NEXT GAME: L 1-2.
Conway 11 Marion 1 (5)CONWAY, S.C. — Marion’s Lacy Tre Johnson went 1 for 2 and an RBI.
M 000 10 — 1 5 3
C 250 4x— 11 8 0
WP: Logan Pruett (5IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 5K, 1BB).
LP: Don Britt (1 2/3IP, 7H, 7R, 7ER, 1K, 3BB).
LEADING HITTERS: M: Lacy Tre Johnson 1-2, 1 RBI; Qua’Liek Crawford 1-2; John Reed 1-2.
NEXT GAME:M 0-1.
RECORDS: Marion will host Lake View at 6:30 p.m. March 11.
Lake City 7 Crestwood 2 (5)SUMTER, S.C. — Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess went 1 for 2 with three RBI.
Teammate Wes Hanner went 2 for 3.
LC 130 21 — 7 7 2
C 000 11 — 2 2 3
WP: Jakeim Herring (5IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 9K, 2BB.
LEADING HITTERS: LC: Shamontae Burgess 1-2 3RBI, Hilshon Bailey 1-3 3B, Trey Bright 1-2 2B RBI, Wes Hanner 2-3.
NEXT GAME: LC will host Johnsonville at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: LC 1-0.
Manning 12 Hannah-Pamplico 3PAMPLICO, S.C. — Manning’s Trevin Harrison went 2 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI.
Teammate Shawn Charles went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Jackson Hicks went 1 for 4 with a triple and RBI.
M 331 000 5 — 12 15 6
HP 000 001 2— 3 2 4
WP: Jaylan Williams (1 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 1BB).
LP: Jones (1IP, 2H, 7R, 2ER,
LEADING HITTERS: M: Trevin Harrison 2-5, 2 2B,4 RBI; Shawn Charles 2-3, 3RBI; Avery Goff 2-5, 2B, 1RBI; Landon McDaniel 2-5, 2B, 1RBI. HP: Jackson Hicks 1-4, 3B, 1RBI.
NEXT GAME: Manning will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 6 p.m. today. HP will travel to Crestwood at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: M 1-0. HP 0-1.
The King’s Academy 22 Emmanuel Christian 0 (3)FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Thomas Woods went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Teammate Jaylan Williams went 1 for 2 with a double and RBI.
ECS 000 — 0 1 5
TKA (19)3x — 22 6 1
WP: Jaylan Williams (1 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 1BB).
LP: Jones (1IP, 2H, 7R, 2ER,
LEADING HITTERS: TKA: Thomas Woods 3-4, 2 2B, 2RBI; Williams 1-2, 2B, 1RBI.
NEXT GAME: TKA will host Robert E. Lee at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: TKA 2-0.
