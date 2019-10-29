DARLINGTON, S.C. - Rileigh Hughes finished second overall to lead Darlington High School to the overall girls' title in the Region 6-4A championship cross country meet on Tuesday at Darlington Middle School.
Hartsville's Kaiti Nutt finished first overall and the Red Foxes came in second.
Wilson's Anna Guyon finished eighth to lead the team to a fourth-place finish.
On the boys' side, Alexander Mincey finished second to lead the Falcons to a third-place finish.
Logan Berger finished eighth overall as the Red Foxes place fourth in the team standings.
Wilson's Caleb Burroughs finished fifth.
North Myrtle Beach won the boys' championship followed by Myrtle Beach in second place.
BOYS
3. DARLINGTON (59)
2. Alexander Mincey 17:25; 5. Nate Wideman 18:15; 6. Jalen Samuel 18:23;27. Tyler Berry 20:12;30. Mozinao Weaver 20:39;34. Jonah Ham 22:03;35. Thomas Hopkins 22:34.
4. HARTSVILLE (79)
8.Logan Berger 19:10;11.Ethan Hickey 19:25;19.West Driggers 19:46;20.Jordan Lynch 19:50;21.Kirt Gunter 19:54;28.David Ropp 20:15;29. Ethan Jeppson 20:31.
5. WILSON (85)
10. Kaleb Burroughs 19:24; 16. Derrick Daniels 19:38; 17.Derrick Smith 19:44:36; 18. Evan Reid 19:44:96; 24. Matt Kistner 20:06; 26. Jaylin Green 20:08; 33. Myles Chassereau 20:59.
GIRLS
1. DARLINGTON (30)
2. Rileigh Hughes 20:52;3. Shaleigh Lucy 21:29;6.Jordan Blackmon 22:35;9.Ava Wirhousky 22:45;10.Alexis Howle 23:10;20.Gabrielle Roinson 23:58;24.Olivia Wideman 24:31.
2. HARTSVILLE (63)
1. Kaiti Nutt 20:36;4.Katherine Askins 21:46;14. Inamarie Sullivan 23:31;21. Chloe Jewell 24:01; 23. Aysun Lamp 24:29; 26. Alexis Windham 24:44; 32. Emma Steen 25:52.
4.WILSON (73)
8. Anna Guyon 22:45; 12. Lauren Nelson 23:18; 16. Chloe McDaniel 23:36; 18. Kiersten Price 23:46; 19. Loyal McQueen 23:54; 25. Sophie Watson 24:45; 29. Ali Aldridge 25:18.
GIRLS' GOLF
West's Wegman to coach in North-South girls' golf match
COLUMBIA -- The 2019 North-South All-Star girls' golf match will be held on Nov. 8-9 at Stoney Point Golf Club in Greenwood.
West Florence's Chris Wegman was named one of the coaches for the South squad along with St. James' Denise Noll.
Hartsville finishes 12th at Class 4A state tourney
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - Hartsville shot a two-day total of 821 to finish 12th at the Class 4A state championship at the Shipyard Golf Club.
The Red Foxes were led by Aryn Watson who shot 94 and 84 for 178 two-day total.
Daniel won the team championship with a 321 score.
12.HARTSVILLE (821)
Aryn Watson 94-84-178; Lakyn Wilkerson 95-93-188; Abby Broach 115-108-223; Isobel Morphis 113-122-235; McKenzee Stokes 126-119-245.
McBee's Amerson competes in Class 3A state championship
CONWAY, S.C. - McBee's Sydney Amerson shot a 91-92 for 183 to finished 49th in the individual scores at the Class 3A state championship at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University.
Oceanside Collegiate's Emma Schimpf shot a 138 to win the individual title. Oceanside also won the state championship with a 582 score.
