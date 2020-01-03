DARLINGTON, S.C. — Aryanna McPhail scored a team-high 11 points as Darlington fell to Camden 41-38 in the championship game of the Darlington Too Tough to Tame Tournament on Friday.
Teammate Asani Davis added 10 points.
Camden’s Joyce Edwards scored a game-high 26 points.
The Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 23-16 in the first half.
C 8 15 9 9 — 41
D 8 8 9 13 — 38
CAMDEN (41)
Joyce Edwards 26, Carter 2, Peterson 2, Champain 4, Lee 5, Davis 2.
DARLINGTON ( 38)
Asani Davis 10, Aryanna McPhail 11, Jackson 5, Jones 1, Gee 2, Mayze 3, Joseph 6.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: D 9-4.
Lakewood 49 Cheraw 27
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cheraw’s Amber Boan scored a team-high 11 points in the third-place game at the Darlington Too Tough to Tame Tournament.
Lakewood outscored the Braves 25-9 in the first half.
C 2 7 4 14 — 27
L 12 13 16 8 — 49
CHERAW (27)
Amber Boan 11, S. Brown 2, Jackson 2, Walls 2, Gary 2, Warnel 8.
Oakbrook Prep 59 Laurence Manning 23
SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Katherine Burns scored a team-high eight points.
LAURENCE MANNING (23)
Katherine Burns 8, Boykin 7, Bennett 6, Rickenbaker 2.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will travel to Spartanburg Christian at noon today.
RECORDS: 5-3
Kingstree 44 Hemingway 22
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 14 points and Ashanti Barr added six points.
Hemingway’s Logan Heyward scored a team-high nine points and Jalyne Burrows added seven points.
The Jaguars improved to 9-3, 2-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Johnsonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Central 54 Lamar 49 (OT)
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 15 points in the third-place game at the Darlington Too Tough to Tame Tournament at Darlington HS.
Teammate Jaimeke Dukes added 10 points.
The Silver Foxes were outscored 7-2 in overtime by Central.
L 9 13 15 10 2 — 49
C 13 9 10 15 7— 54
LAMAR (49)
Tavaris Dolford 15, Jaimeke Dukes 10, Martin 8, Depugh 7, Higgins 6, Miller 3.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: L 0-13.
Carvers Bay 61 Cathedral Academy 22
HANAHAN, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a game-high 12 points at the Tint Farms Tip-Off Showcase at Hanahan HS.
Teammate Montenius Bromell added 11 points for the Bears.
CB 18 15 21 7 — 61
CA 5 7 0 10 — 22
CARVERS BAY (61)
Gamble 6, Young 7, Bell 2, Lance 4, Moore 4, Green 3, Smalls 2, Josh Walker 4, Montenius Bromell 11, Jy Deas 12, Javon Walker 6.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will play Bishop England at Tint Farm Tip-Off Showcase at Goose Creek HS at 1 p.m. today.
RECORD: CB 4-8, 0-2 Region 7-2A.
Laurence Manning 79 Oakbrook Prep 50
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Umar Lawson scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate Brandon King added 18 points.
LMA 27 16 23 13 — 79
OP 14 8 14 14 — 50
LAURENCE MANNING (79)
Umar Lawson 25, Brandon King 18, D.Medley 4, Harris 6, Sanders 4, Chase Lee 11, Sigler 4, Rowland 5, Nelson 2.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will travel to Spartanburg Christian at noon today.
RECORD: LMA 8-5.
