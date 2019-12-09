AYNOR, S.C. — Johnsonville’s scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Aynor 29-26 in girls’ basketball on Monday night.
The Flashes trailed the Blue Jackets 20-14 in third quarters.
Johnsonville’s Ny’Asia Graham scored a team-high 12 points.
J 4 8 2 15 — 29
A 6 3 11 6 — 26
JOHNSONVILLE (29)
Wilson 4, Timmons 5, Verner 8, Ny’Asia Graham 12.
RECORDS: J 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host Green Sea Floyds at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
