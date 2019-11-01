DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes' Reggion Bennett rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans clinched the SCISA Region 1-2A title Friday with a 45-28 homecoming victory over Robert E. Lee.
Dontavius Joe had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown for the Titans, who improved to 10-2 overall, 5-0 SCISA 1-2A and will host an undetermined opponent 7:30 p.m. Friday. Robert E. Lee (9-2, 3-2) will be on the road.
Hartsville 58
Darlington 7
HARTSVILLE — Hartsville's Ronnie Morris rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass as the Red Foxes past Darlington.
Teammates Alvin Pendergrass and Bailey Pendergrass each returned interceptions for scores.
Darlington's Tyrone Perkins, meanwhile, scored on 80-yard run for the Falcons' only points.
The Red Foxes improved to 7-3, 4-1 Region 6-4A and will host South Aiken in the Class 4A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons end the season at 1-9 and 1-4.
Aynor 40
Lake City 39
LAKE CITY — Lake City's Hilshon Bailey passed for 250 yards and rushed for 202 more while totaling four touchdowns, but it was not enough.
Lake City teammate Avery Harrison had 133 reception yards and a touchdown and rushed for 102 yards. The Panthers' decision to kick an extra point with 11:13 left in the first quarter was the difference in the game.
From that point, each team went for two and was successful.
Lake City fell to 4-5, 2-3 Region 6-3A and will travel to Bishop-England in Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 49
Cheraw 21
DILLON — Dillon's Jay Lester passed for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Wildcats teammate Ahmari Huggins Bruce had two touchdowns receptions. The Braves' Jalen Coit, meanwhile, accounted for a receiving touchdown of his own. Teammate Damarian McCaskill added a rushing touchdown, and Jaquez Wilkins returned a fumble for a score.
The Wildcats improved to 8-1, 4-1 Region 6-3A and will host Waccamaw in Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Braves fall to 6-4, 2-3 Region 6-3A and will travel to Manning in the Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 13
Loris 6
MARION — Marion's Trey Buie had a fumble return for a touchdown, and D'vonte Allen added a rushing touchdown.
The Swamp Foxes ended the season at 7-3, 2-3 Region 6-3A.
Mullins 42
Latta 3
MULLINS — Mullins' Sammy Pressley scored two touchdowns, Alim Legette added another via receiving and Marcus Chandler rushed for a score.
Mullins teammate Nazail Robinson returned an interception for a score, and Russell Dowley recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.
The Auctioneers improved to 7-3 overall, 6-1 Region 7-2A and will host an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Latta still reaches the playoffs with a 3-7, 2-5 Region 7-2A mark and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lamar 40
McBee 0
McBEE — Jiaquell James rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, leading Lamar to the Region 2-A title.
Teammate Tyler McManus threw for two scores of his own, and Brady Boyle rushed for 34 yards.
L;20;14;6;0;—;40
M;0;0;0;0;—;0
FIRST QUARTER
L — Dajour Green 5 run (run failed), 10:46.
L — Jaheim Jones 63 pass from Tyler McManus (Galloway run), 5:25.
L — Tavaris Dolford 31 pass from McManus (run failed), :10.
SECOND QUARTER
L — Jiaquell James 59 run (run failed), 7:08.
L — James 5 run (James run), 2:35.
THIRD QUARTER
L — McManus 46 run (run failed), 9:40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Jiaquell James 7-145; Tavaris Dolford 1-85; Tyler McManus 3-53; Cam Galloway 9-51. M: Brady Boyle 13-34; Chad Brown 12-25; Jahiem Wright 7-19.
RECORDS: L: 7-2, 3-0 Region 2-A. M: 2-8, 2-1 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will have a first-round bye in Class A playoffs. McBee will host a to be determined opponent in Class A playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian 55
Williamsburg Acad. 35
KINGSTREE — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns, and Ethan Kelly added 121 and two.
As a team, FCS rushed 49 times for 517 yards.
Williamsburg Academy's Joe Kellahan passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more.
The Stallions end the season at 6-6, 1-4 SCISA Class 1-2A.
FCS;22;27;6;0;—;55
WA;13;8;8;6;—;35
FIRST QUARTER
FCS — Ethan Kelly 40 run (Cam White kick), 10:09.
FCS — Marshall Brown 13 run (White kick), 6:32.
WA — Trey Price 46 pass from Joe Kellahan (kick good), 2:48.
FCS — Phillip Hucks 1 run (Brown run), 1:28.
WA — Kellahan 50 run (kick failed), :00.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS — Kelly 21 run (Brown run), 9:59.
FCS — Kelly 36 pass from Robbie Jordan (White kick), 9:14.
FCS — Harrison Forehand 4 pass from Jordan(kick failed), 7:08.
WA — Price 17 pass from Kellahan (run good), 2:03.
FCS — Brown 37 run (kick failed), :37.
THIRD QUARTER
WA — Kellahan 1 run (run good), 7:37.
FCS — Brown 21 run (kick fail), 6:27.
FOURTH QUARTER
WA — Price 90 pass from Kellahan (run failed), 6:27.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — FCS: Marshall Brown 18-289; Ethan Kelly 11-121; Phillip Hucks 4-25.
PASSING — FCS- Robbie Jordan 5-7-69.
RECEIVING — FCS: Kelly 2-51.
RECORDS: FCS: 7-4, 4-1 SCISA 1-2A. WA: 6-6, 1-4 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host TBA in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 50
Hemingway 0
HEMINGWAY — Lake View's D.J. Bethea threw for 158 yards and a touchdown as the Wild Gators clinched second place in Region 6-A.
Teammate Ja'Correus Ford rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LV: Ja'Correus Ford 14-109; Michael McInnis 11-78; Marvin Gordon 8-40.
PASSING — LV: D.J. Bethea 5-10-158-1.
RECORDS — LV: 6-4, 1-1 Region 6-A. H: 0-10, 0-2 Region 6-A.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will host TBA in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hemingway will host Scott's Branch in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Great Falls 20
Timmonsville 14
TIMMONSVILLE — Great Falls' Kell Brown scored on a 9-yard rushing touchdown with 35.4 seconds left to snap a 14-14 score and eliminate Timmonsville from playoff contention.
The Whirlwinds tied the game on Christian Taylor's 60-yard touchdown pass to Tim Washington with 7:17 left. Before that, the Red Devils took a 14-8 lead on Donnell Adams' 14-yard reception with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
And before that, Taylor put Timmonsville on the board with a 6-yard run with 7:05 left in the first half.
The Whirlwinds ended the season at 2-8 overall, 0-3 Region 2-A.
Andrews 46
Hannah-Pamplico 36
PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico's Caleb Jacobs caught two touchdown passes, and Ty'shaun Self caught one of his own.
H-P quarterback Lane Calcutt added a rushing touchdown.
The Raiders fell to 5-5 overall, 4-3 Region 7-2A and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews' Keshaun Williams had four touchdowns and Jarian Pickney and Carlton Williams each had a touchdown to help his team to Region 7-2A title.
East Clarendon 38
Johnsonville 16
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon's scored 32 points in third quarter.
The Wolverines improved to 7-3 overall, 5-2 Region 7-2A and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Johnsonville's Savion Graves threw for two touchdowns, and the Flashes fell to 4-5, 3-4. They will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Acad. 40
Carolina Acad. 20
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Golden Eagles to the SCISA Region 1-A title.
Teammate Ryan Forney tied a school record for 23 tackles.
Carolina Academy's Austin Brown, meanwhile, rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
CA;14;0;0;6;—;20
PDA;14;13;6;7;—;40
FIRST QUARTER
CA — Austin Brown 43 run (Coleman Johnson kick), 9:23.
PDA — Coltan Caulder 19 pass from Hudson Spivey(Kyle Zeman kick), 6:25.
PDA — Caleb Oakley 1 run (Zeman Kick), 3:03.
CA — Brown 4 run (Johnson kick), :02.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA — Connor Gasque 7 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 5:46.
PDA — Oakley 49 pass from Spivey (kick failed), 2:00.
THIRD QUARTER
PDA — Oakley 86 pass from Spivey (Pass Failed), :38.
FOURTH QUARTER
CA — George Wilder 3 run (run failed), 7:25.
PDA — Coleby Sinclair 9 run (Zeman Kick), 4:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PDA: Coleby Sinclair 11-91. CA: Austin Brown 15-110; Matthew Joye 15-106.
PASSING — PDA: Hudosn Spivey 11-19-245-1.
RECEIVING — PDA: Caleb Oakley 5-149.
RECORDS: PDA: 7-2, 5-0 SCISA 1-A. CA: 8-2, 4-1.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host TBA in SCISA Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carolina Academy will host TBA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The King's Acad. 40
Christian Acad. 7
FLORENCE — The King's Academy's Josh McKenzie rushed for a touchdown and caught another to help TKA's Lions reach the SCISA Class A playoffs.
Teammate Garrison Fields passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
CA;0;0;0;7;—;7
TKA;7;0;33;0;—;40
FIRST QUARTER
TKA- Josh McKenzie 8 run (kick good).
THIRD QUARTER
TKA- Mckenzie 32 pass from Garrison Fields (kick failed).
TKA- Jack Senseney 11 yard run (kick good).
TKA- Jamie Knight 6 run (kick good).
TKA- Ashton Harley 47 pass from Fields (kick failed).
TKA- Knight 19 interception return (kick good).
FOURTH QUARTER
CA- TD pass.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — TKA: Jack Senseney12-109.
PASSING — TKA: Garrison Fields 14-21-206.
RECEIVING — Ashton Harley 2-53.
RECORDS: TKA: 2-7, 2-4 SCISA Region 1-A.
NEXT GAME: TKA will travel to TBA in SCISA Class A state playoffs at TBA Friday.
Carvers Bay 30
Kingstree 6
HEMINGWAY — Carvers Bay's K.C. Brockington and Kareston Gambel scored touchdowns to help eliminate Kingstree from playoff contention.
The Bears finished the season with a 2-8, 1-6 record.
Kavon McBride scored Kingstree's only touchdown as it finished the season at 1-8 overall, 1-6 Region 7-2A.
Dillon Christian 26
Thomas Sumter 22
DILLON — Austin Heasley 27-yard TD reception with 2:25 left was the difference.
Trent Johnson threw three touchdowns for the Warriors.
TSA;0;7;8;7;—;22
DCS;6;12;0;8;—;40
FIRST QUARTER
DCS — Josh Brown 19 pass from Trent Johnson (kick failed), 4:53.
SECOND QUARTER
TSA — Aiden Allen 4 run (Matt Dailey kick), 8:47.
DCS — Daniel Camp 23 run (kick failed), 4:35.
DCS — Adam Norman 11 pass from Johnson (pass failed), :06.
THIRD QUARTER
TSA — Allen 45 run (pass failed), 1:53.
FOURTH QUARTER
TSA — Allen 21 run (Dailey kick), 11:19.
DCS — Austin Heasley 27 pass from Johnson (pass good), 2:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RECORDS: DCS: 4-6, 3-2 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: DCS will travel to TBA in SCISA Class A state playoffs at TBA Friday.
Manning 27
Bishop England 24
DANIEL ISLAND — Manning's Doobie Daniels passed and rushed for touchdowns, helping the Monarchs clinch the Region 7-3A crown.
It is Manning's first region title in 12 years, and it was accomplished under first-year coach Reggie Kennedy.
Teammate Caleb Wright had a rushing touchdown. Also, Aaron Smith added a rushing score of his own to go along with 203 yards on the ground, as well as a receiving score.
The Monarchs had a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter. The Bishops rallied to get within 27-24.
Bishop England recovered an onside kick and got to the Manning 9-yard line before losing a fumble with six minutes left.
The Monarchs improved to 7-3 overall and 5-0 Region 7-3A and will host Cheraw in the Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 42
Wilson Hall 21
SUMTER — Laurence Manning's Wyatt Rowland rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Trey Sharpe rushed for 56 yards and two TDs.
Also, Gabe Harris caught a touchdown for the Swampcats.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LMA: Wyatt Rowland 10-107; Nolan Osteen 10-66; Trey Sharpe 9-56.
PASSING — LMA: Burgess Jordan 3-5-55-1.
RECEIVING — LMA: Gabe Harris 2-45.
RECORDS: LMA 9-1, , 8-1 SCISA 3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will host Porter-Gaud in SCISA Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.E. Murray 38
Scott's Branch 12
SUMMERTON — C.E. Murray's Nyziah Alston Daniels scored two rushing touchdowns and added a couple of two-point conversions.
Teammate Antonio McKnight added two rushing touchdowns.
The War Eagles improved to 7-2 overall, 4-0 Region 5-A and will host an undetermined opponent at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Lewisville 34
Chesterfield 24
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield's James McBride scored two rushing touchdowns, and Jalen Thompson added a receiving score.
The Rams were knocked out of the playoffs on Jadon Scott's 12-yard TD pass with 8:34 left that gave Lewisville the lead for good.
Chesterfield ended the season at 3-7 overall and 1-5 in Region 4-2A.
Andrew Jackson 22
Lee Central 6
KERSHAW — Lee Central scored a touchdown in the third quarter after being down 22-0.
The Stallions fell to 5-4, 3-3 and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
