DARLINGTON, S.C. — Nick Jones scored five touchdowns Friday during Trinity-Byrnes' 44-14 victory over Orangeburg Prep in the SCISA Class 2A state semifinals.
The Titans will play Hilton Head Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.
Jones rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two TD passes from quarterback Jordan Jones and returned an interception for his other score.
Trinity-Byrnes teammate Reggion Bennett rushed for 131 yards of his own as coach Jared Amell's team stretched its winning streak to 13 games.
OP;7;7;0;0;—;14
TB;14;18;12;0;—;44
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Nick Jones 14-198; Reggion Bennett 14-131.
RECORD: TB: 13-2.
Hilton Head Christian 42
Florence Christian 28
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown scored three touchdowns in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals. But Hilton Head Christian rallied from a 28-7 deficit.
Hilton Head Christian will play Trinity-Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.
Hilton Head Christian's John Peduzzi caught five touchdowns passes and also returned an interception 50 yards for another.
Florence Christian ends the season at 8-5.
FCS;8;20;0;0;—;28
HHCA;7;7;14;14;—;42
FIRST QUARTER
HHCA — John Peduzzi 8 pass from Hayden Shinn (Peduzzi kick),
FCS — Robbie Jordan 1 run (Marshall Brown run), 5:24.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS — Brown 6 run (run failed), 9:57.
FCS — Brown 3 run (pass failed), 2:46.
FCS — Brown 21 run (Brown run), :45.
HHCA — Peduzzi 31 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick), :00.
THIRD QUARTER
HHCA — Peduzzi 5 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi Kick), 2:01.
HHCA — Peduzzi 28 pass from Shin (Peduzzi Kick), 1:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
HHCA — Peduzzi 8 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi Kick), 10:00.
HHCA — Peduzzi 50 int return (Peduzzi kick), 9:00.
Hartsville 34
Beaufort 17
BEAUFORT — Hartsville's D.P. Pendergrass ran for three touchdowns in the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Red Foxes (9-3) will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brookland-Cayce in a lower-state semifinal game.
Hartsville teammates Darian McMillian and J'Shawn Anderson also added touchdowns.
The Red Foxes outscored Beaufort 20-3 after being tied at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Gilbert 45
Lake City 6
LEXINGTON — Avery Harrison's 6-yard score gave Lake City its only lead at 6-3 with 4:55 left in first quarter.
The Indians scored the game's next 42 points.
The Panthers ended their season with a 5-6 record.
Bethesda Academy 44
Carolina Academy 28
SAVANNAH, Ga.— Carolina Academy's Austin Brown rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the SCISA Class A state semifinals.
Teammate George Wilder added 104 yards for the Bobcats, who ended the season with a 10-3 record.
CA;0;7;21;0;—;28
BA;0;14;16;14;—;44
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: CA: Austin Brown 25-151; George Wilder 15-104.
PASSING: CA: Cade Castles 7-15-107.
RECORDS: CA: 10-3.
Thomas Heyward 20
Pee Dee Academy 7
MULLINS – Two touchdown runs from Jetterius Pusha helped Thomas Heyward outlast Pee Dee Academy to advance to the SCISA Class 1A state championship.
It was the fourth consecutive postseason the two teams faced off.
It was a rough night for the Golden Eagles' offense managing just 47 yards in the first half. Freshman quarterback Hudson Spivey completed five of his first 23 passes.
Pee Dee Academy which ended its season with an 8-3 record, led 7-6 at halftime thanks to a
76-yard punt return for a touchdown by Connor Gasque.
Pee Dee Academy ends the season with a 8-3 record.
Strom Thurmond 42
Cheraw 7
JOHNSTON — Cheraw's Josh Ellerbe rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Braves finished the season with a 7-5 record.
Blackville-Hilda 36
McBee 12
BLACKVILLE — McBee's Elijah Williams and Trevor Trull each scored touchdowns in the Class A upper-state playoffs.
The Panthers ended their season with a 4-8 record.
C.E. Murray 44
Scott's Branch 6
GREELYVILLE — C.E. Murray's Antonio McKnight, Carey Singletary and Nyziah Alston-Daniels each scored two rushing touchdowns.
The War Eagles improved to 9-2 and will travel to Green Sea Floyds in the Class A lower-state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SB;0;6;0;0;—;6
CEM;8;8;15;13;—;44
Laurence Manning 48
Ben Lippen 42
MANNING — Laurence Manning's Burgess Jordan rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the SCISA Class 3A semifinals.
Teammate Wyatt Rowland rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown as the Swampcats (11-1) reached their second state final in three years. They will play 3:30 p.m. at Benedict against Hammond, which also won their 2017 state title matchup.
