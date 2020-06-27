FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence didn’t get the chance to fully see how it matched up with a traditional powerhouse Friday, as its game against Sumter Post 15 was suspended by weather after two innings.
Saturday presented another opportunity against Rock Hill, however, and Post 1 responded in a big way.
Florence scored 11 runs in the first game of a doubleheader to run-rule Rock Hill 11-1 in five innings at American Legion Field.
It was more of the same for Post 1 in Game 2. Florence led 8-0 after two innings en route to a 12-2 victory in five innings for a 4-0 start to the season.
Post 1 will face Edgefield at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Segra Park in Columbia before returning home for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday against Sumter.
Friday’s suspended game will be completed in Sumter on July 10 as part of a doubleheader.
“We’ve kept the momentum we’ve had from that last Lancaster game,” Florence coach Derick Urquhart said. “And even from that Sumter game. Even though it was suspended, we were swinging it very well. So yeah, I was very pleased. Rock Hill’s a typical Legion powerhouse, and they came out with some pitchers with high velocities.”
It was a familiar formula, as the offense kept putting up crooked numbers while the pitching and defense held the opponent off the scoreboard.
Shortstop Korique Rainey and catcher Nik Mezzonatte — who entered the game in the second inning — led the attack in Game 1 with a combined six runs batted in. Mezzonatte singled home two runs in his first at bat in the second inning while Rainey connected on a two-run homer in the fourth that cleared the left-field wall.
“I’d been seeing curveballs the whole afternoon,” Rainey said. “I just had a feeling a fastball was coming, and I just waited back and hit it.”
Rainey also had an RBI fielder’s choice in the first as Florence took a 2-0 lead. Mezzonatte’s hit made it 4-0, and Post 1 led 6-0 after two innings and cruised to victory from there.
“Find ways to get on base,” Urquhart said. “That’s what we always stress is find ways to get on base and put the pressure on their defense. Hustle on ground balls and force them to rush throws and take advantage of any miscues.”
Rock Hill provided more than a few opportunities as six walks, two hit batters and three errors contributed to Post 1’s 19 baserunners.
D.P. Pendergrass was on base four times and scored three runs. He walked twice, had a bunt single for a hit and another hit while stealing two bases and scoring on a wild pitch.
Noah Carter added two hits — an RBI single and an RBI double — and the game ended on an error one batter after on a bases-loaded walk to Mezzonatte.
On the mound, Josh Collins and Parker Moore managed to combine to one-hit Rock Hill. Collins lasted 2⅔ innings and allowed just the one hit and one run despite some struggles with control (4 HBP). Moore finished off the game and allowed just three baserunners in 2⅔ innings.
The only Rock Hill run come on catcher Ryan Brown’s sacrifice fly to center in the top of the third.
“We’ll work on that, but he didn’t throw but so many pitches earlier in the week, and we wanted to make sure he got more work at the end of the week,” Urquhart said of Collins. “But that was Parker Moore’s first outing, and outside of that first batter that he walked, he was outstanding.”
The hits kept coming in Game 2. Pendergrass hat three hits, including another bunt single, and scored three times. Kody Hanna scored four runs with two hits and an RBI groundout while Noah Carter drove in three with a two-run single in the second and a solo homer in the first.
Noah Skeen and McIver Wallace each collected two hits as well, including an RBI single by Skeen in the fourth that brought home what turned out to be the final run of the game. Skeen walked once and scored twice, as did Wallace.
Three Post 1 pitchers combined to three-hit Rock Hill, led by Owen Taylor, who went two innings and allowed one hit while striking out three.
