Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Post 1 is finally about to embark on a baseball season.
In light of the American Legion season being canceled, coach Derick Urquhart’s team will instead play in the South Carolina American League, starting Tuesday at Lancaster with a doubleheader, starting at 6 p.m. Urquhart’s team will be part of the lower-state region, and it has six teams. There are also midland and upper-state regions, with seven teams each.
Florence’s first home event is a one-game setup, also against Lancaster.
In all, Florence will play 24 regular-season games before the playoffs start Aug. 3 with best-of-three series for the first and second rounds.
“It was challenging because we’re trying to make a quality schedule, but all the local teams to us are in our league,” Urquhart said. “So, it was hard to find other teams to play without traveling two or three hours. We made the most of what was out there.”
The overall goal, of course, was to play.
“That was the goal, to get games in,” Urquhart said. “We picked up a couple of teams that we normally wouldn’t play in a regular season like Lancaster, Rock Hill, and North Carolina teams Wayne County and Union County. It’s still better to play somebody else besides intrasquad scrimmages and practices between ourselves.”
It remains to be seen what format will be of the state tournament, starting Aug. 12.
There will also be junior league baseball. According to Urquhart, there are around 28 of those, and West Florence and South Florence teams will also play at Legion Field, home of Post 1. According to Urquhart, junior teams also include Lamar, one called Pee Dee, and two junior teams at Hartsville.
Considering the high school seasons were canceled in March, coaches do what they can do.
“We’re still not where we want to be, but with this being a different year, we’re just trying to get as much in as possible in a short amount of time,” Urquhart said.
By now, practices are normal, with pitchers going through live simulations.
When Post 1 hosts its home opener Thursday, Urquhart said he expects the crowd to be unrestricted and also have the room to social distance.
“Even if we had a half-capacity rule, I don’t think that would affect our crowd size,” Urquhart said. “I think it will be like any other year. We encourage fans from separate households to social distance and spread out.”
On road games, players and coaches will be responsible on their own for getting there to keep with the social-distancing regimen.
All that’s left is to play.
Finally.
“We’ll turn on the lights and actually play somebody else and keep score and try to win,” Urquhart said. “And then, we’ll see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.