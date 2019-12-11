FLORENCE, S.C. — No seeding? No problem.
Although the Pepsi Carolina Classic did not seed teams for the first time in recent memory, there is still plenty of intrigue for the 34th edition, set for Dec. 26-28 at the Florence Center.
“It’s the first time there is no clear-cut favorite,” said Hartsville coach Yusuf English, whose Red Foxes won this event in 2017. “Seeding didn’t matter, so I think that’s why they didn’t do it.”
But according to the bracket, it’s still possible Darlington and West Florence could have a championship rematch after the Knights eked out a 54-51 victory in last year’s final.
Darlington won this year’s first meeting against West on a buzzer-beater, 58-56, in the Turkey Shootout semifinals. Last week, West avenged that with a 40-38 win.
Then, the teams face off again before the Carolina Classic on Dec. 19 on the Falcons’ home court.
“That would set us up for a fourth time to play them if we both reach the final. So for us, to possibly see West Florence four times in a four-week span, that would be pretty challenging, especially to come out on top multiple times,” Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn said.
But who knows? It could be two other teams in the final.
“Our kids and (Darlington’s) kids stay at it all the time,” West coach Daryl Jarvis said. “So it’s pretty intriguing to have a possible rematch with them again. We know they’re a young team and there are a lot of good teams in this tournament. You never know who’s going to come out on top in the end.”
Of course, West also has to deal with the pressure of being the tournament’s defending champion.
“It’s a special title to have. People kind of look at you as the ‘king’ of the Pee Dee,” Jarvis said. “So, it’s kind of fun to have a little bit of bragging rights. But I tell my guys they have a target on their backs that comes with being a defending champion. So we’ve definitely got to come out and play because somebody else wants the crown besides us.”
It’s also possible South Florence can play Wilson in the second round if they win their first-round games against Hartsville and Lee Central, respectively.
South Florence won its first game against Wilson in more than four years with Friday’s 56-51 win on the Tigers’ home court.
“Wilson is a good team, a scrappy team,” First-year South coach Christian Savage said. “So, I think that’d be good for our kids to continue to play in these types of environments.”
First-year Tigers coach Ken Spencer, meanwhile, is looking at this tournament to prepare his team for 2020.
“It’s always good for us to have competition, and that’s the main thing. You want to compete against the best teams that will help you get ready for region,” Spencer said. “The atmosphere in this tournament, the competition in this tournament. There’s nothing like it. It’s top of the line, and it’ll be a great springboard for region play.”
