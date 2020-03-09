FLORENCE, S.C. — Heading into Monday’s recently added game against Lamar, South Florence baseball coach Kenny Gray was looking for efficiency from his three scheduled pitchers.
He got that and more as the trio combined to allow only four hits and no earned runs in a 6-1 victory over the Silver Foxes.
The Bruins improved to 3-1 and will host Conway at 6 p.m. Friday in their Region 6-5A opener.
“Really proud of our pitching tonight,” Gray said. “Josh (Collins) came out and threw like 33 pitches. Then I thought Parker (Moore) did a good job in his three innings and was very efficient with only like 24 pitches or something like that.
“And then Kevin (Brown) came in and did a good job closing things out.”
Collins and Moore allowed only one hit each, and the only run of the game came off Collins thanks in large part to two South Florence fielding errors.
They combined with Brown to strike out four and walk no batters. The only free pass came via a hit by pitch on the very first play of the game.
“We put the ball in play; we hit it at some people and just had some weak popups and things,” said Lamar coach Adam Windham, whose team fell to 0-1. “We just couldn’t find any holes most of the game — at least not enough to put some runs together.”
That wasn’t an issue for South. The Bruins came out swinging with five hits in the bottom of the first inning to take a quick 3-0 lead. Brown had an RBI double and both Parker Winfield and Harm Graham came through with two-out RBI singles.
Afterward, however, South went scoreless for three innings as Lamar starter Clay Tiller settled down. He took the loss but only allowed one more run after the first inning until he left in the sixth.
“He started pitching us backwards and throwing the curveball early in the count,” Gray said of Tiller. “We’ve got to be able to adjust and overcome that and keep putting the ball in play and scoring runs.
“The good thing is we didn’t sit on that. We came back in the latter part of the game and scored some runs.”
Jacob Braddock added an RBI double in the fifth and Jake Hardee completed the scoring for South in the sixth on an RBI single. The Bruins also scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Moore, Osborne, Braddock and J.R. Williams all had two hits to lead the Bruins offensively.
Cody Amerson had the lone RBI for the Silver Foxes with his two-out single in the second.
“The main thing is we’ve just got to keep getting better,” Windham said. “We feel like we’ve got a pretty good team. We’ve just got to eliminate some errors and we’ll be OK.”
L 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
SF 300 012 x — 6 12 3
WP — Joshua Collins (3 IP, R, 0 ER, H, 2 K, 0 BB, HBP)
LP — Clay Tiller (5 1/3 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 H, 2 K, 0 BB)
LEADING HITTERS — L: Cody Amerson 1-3, RBI; Cam Galloway 1-3; Jason Grantham 1-3, Tyler McManus 1-3. SF: Parker Moore 2-4, R; Kevin Brown 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Stone Osborne 2-3, R; Jacob Braddock 2-3, 2B, RBI; Parker Winfield 1-3, RBI; Harm Graham 1-3, RBI; Jake Hardee 1-3, RBI, R; J.R. Williams 2-2, R.
RECORDS: L 0-1. SF 3-1.
