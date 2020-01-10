HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Daniel Perkins’ inside jumper with two seconds left gave Darlington the 60-58 win Friday at Hartsville.
In this back-and-forth game, it was only fitting the final minute would not be any different. After a tip-in by Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards brought the Red Foxes within 56-55, Deuce Hudson countered that with a layup to give the Falcons a 58-55 lead.
But this game was far from over, as the Red Foxes’ Jordan Blue sank a 3-pointer that tied it right back up.
“It’s frustrating for us,” Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “We’d get up, they’d come back. We’d get up, they’d come back. We don’t know yet how to close out games. We don’t have that put-them-down instinct, but we’re trying to develop it. It’s a rivalry game. Everything’s high, everything’s low. Everything’s more hyped. We’ve got to learn to play through it.”
But to the Falcons’ credit, they did find a way to win as Perkins took an assist from Tre’Quan Scott and sank the game-winning jumper.
“I told Tre’Quan to get the ball in his hands because I trust his decision making,” Heilbronn said. “I motioned Daniel to come set a screen for him. And they were off of him, so Tre’Quan made the right move in getting the ball to him. Then Daniel caught the ball and knocked the shot down.”
The win improved Darlington to 13-3 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-4A.
“We’re young, and we don’t know any better when it comes to feeling the pressure of a close game,” Heilbronn said. “We’re so young, we just play ball. We don’t worry about this and that.
“We just play ball.”
D 17 19 12 12 – 60
H 12 20 11 15 – 58
DARLINGTON (60)
Keenan Dubose 15, Hudson 8, Perkins 7, Bowens 3, Qua’liek Lewis 11, Williams 2, Tre’Quan Scott 12, Gary 2.
HARTSVILLE (58)
Briggs 2, Cesare Edwards 17, Elijah Thaggard 13, Burr 2, Huggins 8.
