FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s been quite a few years since Ken Spencer was coaching at the Pepsi Carolina Classic.
The Wilson boys’ basketball coach was last there with Marlboro County in the early 2000s, but the reputation of the tournament hasn’t waned.
“I’m excited,” Spencer said. “It’s one of the best tournaments around. It’s got the flavor of a lot of local teams, and the competition should be good and the atmosphere and the crowd should be really good.
“I’m excited as a coach to be back, and I’m excited for our team to go against some really good competition.”
The 34th edition of the tournament tips off Thursday at the Florence Center with games starting at 3 p.m. and the last game scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Wilson joins South Florence, Lee Central, Marion, Darlington, Hartsville, North Augusta and defending champion West Florence in the field. Aside from the local rivalries, the biggest thing that stands out is the level of talented guard play his squad will be facing, Spencer said.
“That’s really where the game is going with guards and guard play,” he said. “A lot of teams are going with four guards and maybe one big, so it’s really huge. The talent that’s going to be involved at that position in this tournament is going to be key for every coach to have an opportunity to win.”
Spencer’s squad will face two of top ones in the area when the Tigers take on Lee Central at 6 p.m. Thursday. DaVeon Thomas and LeBron Thomas are averaging 18.5 and 16.3 points per game, respectively, for the Stallions, who were ranked fourth in the latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings for Class 2A.
“For us, we’ve got to make sure we get really good play from our own guards,” Spencer said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re not turning the ball over so that we can have an opportunity to be competitive going into the fourth quarter.”
That starts with Najae Hines, who leads Wilson with an average of 14 points per game so far this season.
Those three likely won’t be the only guards making an impact, though. South Florence’s Justice Jackson, the Morning News’ Preseason Player of the Year, is averaging 20 points per game. He came into the season ranked as one of the top seniors in the state by the SCBCA.
The list doesn’t end there. T.J. Sanders of Marion is averaging close to 25 points and 10 rebounds per game and has the Swamp Foxes entering the tournament ranked third in Class 3A. Darlington has two key guards in junior Tre’Quan Scott and freshman Deuce Hudson. Scott is averaging 10.8 points a game and Hudson leads the team at 12.1 points per game.
North Augusta’s Omarion Byrd provides another test. The senior guard is averaging 15 points and has made 45 percent of his 3-point shots this year.
