FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pepsi Carolina Classic is leaving the Florence Center after its previous two tournaments were held there, according to Neal Zimmerman, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, which directs the annual basketball tournament.
The site for this year's 35th edition of the late-December tournament, which benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, has not been set.
“The Classic has always had two kinds of main focuses,” Zimmerman said. “One is to provide good basketball, and the other is to raise money to support the Boys & Girls Club.”
In 2018, the Carolina Classic moved from West Florence High School to the Civic Center.
“We outgrew West Florence with a couple days with it being over packed,” Zimmerman recalled. “At the Florence Center, we increased publicity. And with their increased marketing tools also, we hoped we could increase the crowd size, which would help increase the gate. Moving to the Center was a good increase in expenses. And we were hoping to at least get them covered.
"But after being there for two years, the decision was made we needed to go back to more of a high-school gym atmosphere for two reasons: the atmosphere in the gym and to cut some of the expenses we had at the Center.”
According to Zimmerman, through 2017 annually, the Carolina Classic would bring in a profit of $50,000 to $60,000 each year because of the tournament and sponsorship revenue. But in each of the past two years at the Florence Center, Zimmerman said a total of $20,000 was lost.
Zimmerman, however, wanted to make it clear that he thought the Florence Center did an outstanding job.
“They bent over backwards to accommodate everything that we needed to put on a good tournament and everything,” he said. “So it wasn’t the center. It was the largeness of the center to operate the gate. We moved because we just felt like we were putting too many dollars into running the tournament.”
Zimmerman talked about the money needed to be spent at the past two Carolina Classics for security guards and law enforcement, as well as ushers.
“At West Florence, ushers were almost a nonexistent thing that we needed,” Zimmerman said. “It was not that we lost money, but it was the expenses because we went to the Florence Center. We had to do that, and we were committed to going to the Florence Center. We knew that would increase our costs along the way. Our hope was that it could balance out. We could just not increase the crowd size enough.
“It did not make a dent in our gate, and that’s really where we count on our expenses to pay for the tournament,” he added. “This is our second-largest fundraiser across the Pee Dee. It goes to our bottom line at the club.”
Zimmerman then talked more about the inner workings of the tournament.
“What we’ve always looked at is, ‘Can we get the gate and some of the accommodations tax that we get to put on tournament, then look at our advertising, can we walk away with 100 percent of our advertising profit that goes toward serving 3,000 kids per year?'” Zimmerman said. “I’ve been here 25 years, and it still amazes me the number of folks that don’t connect the bond between this tournament and the Boys & Girls Club. The two have been at the hip since the tournament started.”
Zimmerman said invitations for this year’s eight-team tournament have been extended to South Florence, West Florence, Wilson, 2019 tournament runner-up Lee Central and 2019 champion North Augusta. He added the field hopes to be finalized in the near future.
And as for a tournament site?
“(Florence One Schools Superintendent) Richard O’Malley is very supportive of helping us make it happen,” Zimmerman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.