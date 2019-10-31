SCHSL
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP. ATT YDS. TD INT
Zayshaun Rice (WIL) 145 221 1954 23 8
Tyson Hall (CHER) 117 191 1613 18 7
Jay Lester (DIL) 67 88 1492 17 2
Owen Taylor (HART) 76 133 1221 9 5
LaNorris Sellers (SF) 95 185 1174 12 4
Hilshon Bailey (LC) 73 103 1148 11 5
Marcus Chandler (MUL) 79 140 1066 13 6
Savion Graves (JOHN) 65 133 905 14 3
Antonio McKnight (CEM) 54 117 864 7 2
Josh Adams (CHES) 56 134 820 7 14
Hale Emerson (WF) 53 85 733 6 1
Cub Cook (EC) 46 89 665 10 5
Trey Platt (LAT) 54 103 501 3 6
Cam Galloway (LAM) 22 44 465 5 0
Tyrone Perkins (DAR) 39 74 421 0 6
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC) 27 50 414 3 3
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP. ATT YDS. TD
Terry McKithen (WF) 208 1279 6.2 15
Hahsaun Wilson (SF) 186 1199 6.4 10
Jaheim Wright (MCB) 188 1169 6.2 7
Qualiek Crawford (MAR) 118 946 NA 12
Naquan Peeples (LEEC) 90 835 NA 4
Avery Harrison (LC) 103 833 8.1 5
Marques Webb (EC) 129 770 NA 6
Cam Galloway (LAM) 102 742 NA 7
J’Shawn Anderson (HART) 86 704 8.2 6
Edward Benjamin (LEEC) 84 696 NA 15
Marcus Chandler (MUL) 100 691 NA 3
Chris McRae (LAT) 104 690 6.6 2
Kenyan Leggett (HP):64 689 NA 11
James McBride (CHES) 131 596 4.6 5
Javorius Williams (DAR) 145 588 4.1 3
Tysean Johnson (LAT) 103 522 5.1 0
Jiaquell James (LAM) 57 518 NA 8
Antonio McKnight (CEM) 76 506 6.7 12
Zion Baylor (CHER) 105 508 4.8 4
Nemo Squire (DIL) 76 504 6.6 12
Isaac Hemingway (MUL) 89 496 NA 12
Chris Austin (WIL) 74 492 6.6 3
Davian Coaxum (H-P) 70 492 NA 4
Jalen McCray (LEEC) 59 469 NA 3
Zayshaun Rice (WIL) 78 467 6.0 6
Nigel George (DIL) 54 465 8.6 7
Floyd Eaddy (H-P) 78 460 NA 2
Caleb Wright (MANN) 71 452 6.4 6
Cub Cook (EC) 68 446 NA 5
Saeqwann McCullough (MAR) 61 440 NA 3
Joshua Ellerbe (CHER) 75 440 5.9 2
George Floyd (WF) 64 427 6.7 5
Rashad Johnson (LAM) 62 423 NA 4
Davontay McFadden (EC) 62 400 NA 2
Hilshon Bailey (LC) 75 399 5.3 5
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC) 56 386 NA 3
Kavon McBride (KING) 38 380 10.0 2
Carey Singletary (CEM) 67 359 5.4 5
Darrian McMillian (HART) 67 340 5.1 8
John James (KING) 57 320 5.6 1
Daquan Burroughs (JOHN) 40 312 7.8 5
Savion Graves (JOHN) 51 292 5.7 4
Irvin Myers (MANN) 52 290 6.4 5
Yavin Smith (WIL) 55 287 5.2 3
LaNorris Sellers (SF) 85 281 3.3 4
Owen Taylor (HART) 64 277 4.3 5
Dajour Green (LAM) 29 276 NA 10
Savion Burgess (CEM) 30 275 8.6 0
Aaron Smith (MANN) 18 272 15.1 5
Shelton Burgess (LC) 47 264 5.6 2
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART) 32 256 8.0 1
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC. YDS. AVG. TD
Jalen Coit (CHER) 47 761 16.2 10
Jakobe Quillen (WIL) 54 757 14.0 11
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (DIL) 29 637 23.0 8
Dajuan Reid (CEM) 32 611 19.1 7
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART) 33 525 NA 5
Isaiah Brown (JOHN) 33 521 15.7 9
Reggie Davis (CHER) 40 479 12.0 5
Alim Legette (MUL) 28 471 NA 3
Jalen Thompson (CHES) 32 455 14.2 4
Shamontae Burgess (LC) 18 400 26.0 5
Keyon Wilson (EC) 13 399 NA 7
Kelvin Diggs (CHES) 19 387 20.4 4
Tyae McWhite (SF) 35 386 11.0 4
BoBo McKinnon (DIL) 16 384 24.0 4
Quashod Singleton (DIL) 17 362 21.3 2
Yavin Smith (WIL) 21 353 16.8 3
Daniel Perkins (DAR) 23 318 13.8 1
Sammy Pressley (MUL) 28 317 NA 3
Tyjhai Calvin (EC) 18 303 NA 4
Quez Lewis (JOHN) 20 296 14.8 1
Dylan Snyder (WF) 23 285 NA 2
Don Hilton (MANN) 17 264 15.5 3
Ji’travious Sherrills (WIL) 19 255 13.4 2
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Bailey Carroway (HART) 103
Justin Abraham (HART) 106
McKenny Goodale (CHER) 94
Josh Sellers (CHES) 88
Chandler Matthews (LAT) 84
Khalil Fulton (LC) 83
Cam Harper (SF) 83
Shane McKenzie (LC) 80
Jadarius Richardson (DAR) 78
Branden Coles (JOHN) 78
Charles Barnes (WF) 74
T.J. Jackson (LC) 72
Russell Dowley (MUL) 71
Aaron Smith (MANN) 68
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM) 67
Jadon Scott (CHER) 66
Daniel Perkins (DAR) 66
Kevon Haigler (HART) 66
Darrious Cooper (CEM) 66
Tyrin Jordan (CHER) 65
Ty King (DIL) 65
Travon Johnson (DIL) 64
Zack Bailey (LAM) 63.5
Trenton Brown (MANN) 62
Kobe Montgomery (CEM) 62
Xavier McIver (CHER) 61
J.J. Langley (LAM) 60
Tyree Mitchell (SF) 60
Darrius Ladson (DIL) 60
Micah Greenwalt (HART) 59
Ja’mari Charles (DAR) 59
Ruben Huggins (CHES) 59
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM) 58
Kyheim Bethea (MAR) 58
E.J. McClam (LC) 58
Andrea McElveen (DAR) 57.5
Willie Carter (JOHN) 56
Semaj Johnson (WF) 56
Matt Howard (SF) 56
Javion Thompkins (JOHN) 54
Kalib Jones (WIL) 54
Bobby Allen (MANN) 54
Braxton Samuel (SF) 53
Christian Jones (MAR) 53
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN) 53
Tymarion Melton (CHES) 53
Alvion Pendergrass (HART) 51
Damarion McCaskill (CHER) 51
Trezhan Stubbs (SF) 51
Ahmad Bowman (WIL) 50
Tikyse Miller (WF) 50
Devin Gillespie (CHER) 49
Sammy Pressley (MUL) 49
Omari Martin (LEEC) 46
Shamaree Timmons (WIL) 45
Cam Little (CHES) 45
George Floyd (WF) 45
D.J. Green (LAM) 44
Tymere Stacks (CHER) 44
Jahaven Phillips (MUL) 43
Roy Covington (DIL) 43
Timothy Robinson (WIL) 43
Leonard Marston (WF) 42
Eric Cooper (SF) 41
Hayden Powell (HP) 39.5
Elijah Williams (MCB) 39.5
Tevin Hickman (LEEC) 39
Dylan Smith (HART) 39
Karden Bell (SF) 39
Shelton Burgess (LC) 39
Jordan McRae (LAT) 38
Gage Langston (LAM) 38
Jaquan House (MANN) 37
Qunicy Blake (CEM) 37
Bryce McRae (LAT) 37
Ty Porter (DIL) 37
Jeshaun Peterson (HP) 36.5
Kemuel Arthur (WIL) 36
Zy’Rig Thomas (HART) 36
Hayden Powell (HP) 35.5
Kenneth Powers (LAM) 35.5
Quay Hanna (JOHN) 35
Trevin Harrison (MANN) 35
Nizail Robinson (MUL) 35
JoCorien Groover (WIL) 35
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Jahaven Phillips (MUL) 12
Khalil Fulton (LC) 7
Shamaree Timmons (WIL) 7
Ahmad Bowman (WIL) 6
Deonte Robinson (LEEC) 6
Kemuel Arthur (WIL) 6
Semaj Johnson (WF) 6
Tyrin Jordan (CHER) 6
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC) 5.5
Justin Abraham (HART) 5.5
JoCorien Groover (WIL) 5
B.J. Joines (CHES) 5
Cam Harper (SF) 5
Nyziah Alston (CEM) 5
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR) 5
Eric Cooper (SF) 4
Kalib Jones (WIL) 4
Josh Sellers (CHES) 4
Dymerius Atkinson (LEEC) 4
Sammy Pressley (MUL) 4
Darrius Cooper (CEM) 4
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Jalen Jenkins (HP) 5
Pat Anderson (LAM) 4
Daniel Perkins (DAR) 4
Alvion Pendergrass (HART) 4
Devin Gillespie (CHER) 4
Jalen Thompson (CHES) 4
Brady Boyle (MCB) 4
Daizion Alford (DIL) 4
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP. ATT YDS. TD INT
Hudson Spivey (PDA) 108 171 1479 19 6
Jet Smith (REL) 60 103 1254 14 6
Trent Johnson (DCS) 63 128 992 11 6
Robbie Jordan (FCS) 60 115 990 9 4
Cade Castes (CA) 50 85 904 10 5
Burgess Jordan (LMA) 50 69 901 10 2
Garrison Fields (TKA) 55 142 809 8 15
Jordan Jones (T-B) 30 50 715 12 4
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS. AVG. TD
Austin Brown (CA) 156 1521 9.8 17
Jet Smith (REL) 143 1192 NA 21
Wyatt Rowland (LMA) 74 928 NA 2
Reggion Bennett (T-B) 58 974 NA 13
Donovan Lambert (T-B) 103 890 NA 15
Marshall Brown (FCS) 109 863 7.9 11
Keaton Price (REL) 108 820 NA 10
Coleby Sinclair (PDA) 91 645 7.1 7
Jordan Jones (T-B) 38 626 NA 9
Ethan Kelly (FCS) 69 577 8.4 7
Andre Aikens (FCS) 48 502 10.5 9
Nick Jones (T-B) 40 489 NA 7
Daniel Camp (DCS) 84 453 5.4 6
George Wilder (CA) 56 363 6.5 5
Jeremiah Brunson (CA) 44 315 NA 0
Adam Norton (DCS) 26 321 12.3 3
Kyle Zeman (PDA) 45 304 9.5 6
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS. AVG. TD
Wyatt Rowland (LMA) 20 546 NA 6
Adam Norman (DCS) 19 489 25.7 6
Caleb Oakley (PDA) 36 488 13.6 9
Matthew Joye (CA) 31 460 14.6 6
Nick Jones (T-B) 17 454 NA 10
Connor Gasque (PDA) 40 445 11.1 6
Drew Watson (REL) 24 444 NA 4
Ashton Harley (TKA) 23 389 16.9 3
Matthew Johnson (REL) 17 383 NA 1
Matt Gaskins (CA) 8 314 39.3 3
Jack McFadden (FCS) 14 278 19.9 5
Austin Heasley (DCS) 13 275 21.2 2
Mason Hunt (TKA) 20 262 13.1 1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Christian Olson (REL) 74
Danny Barker (PDA) 73
Austin Heasley (DCS) 66
Reese Hardin (REL0 59
Cody Sauls (CA) 57
Donovan Lambert (TB) 56
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS) 55
Cooper Lane (DCS) 55
Dexter McRae (TB) 54
Jacob Dubose (DCS) 53
Justin Gibbs (FCS) 48
Caleb Boykin (DCS) 46
Steven Hall (REL) 45
George Wilder (CA) 44
Jeremiah Brunson (CA) 44
George Rishmawi (FCS) 43
Jack McFadden (FCS) 43
Jon Russell Brannon (REL) 42
Cam Ellis (TB) 42
Wheeler Floyd (CA) 41
Spencer Scott (TB) 40
Ben Harris (TKA) 40
Wyatt Parnell (CA) 39
Tristen Gore (FCS) 39
Ethan Kelly (FCS) 38
Thomas Alexander (TKA) 37
Jet Smith (REL) 37
Blake Warren (TB) 36
Collin Hamilton (DCS) 36
Matthew Johnson (REL) 35
Josh Kirven (REL) 35
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Donovan Lambert (TB) 6
Cam McElveen (REL) 5
Quay Jackson (TB) 5
Cam Ellis (TB) 5
Josh Duran (DCS) 4
Wheeler Floyd (CA) 4
Resse Hardin (REL) 4
Jon Russell Brannon (REL0 4
Sam Gasque (PDA) 3.5
Collin Hamilton (DCS) 3
Graham Berry (FCS) 3
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Dontavius Joye (TB) 7
Matthew Joye (CA) 5
Harrison Forehand (FCS) 4
George Rishmawi (FCS) 4
Jack McFadden (FCS) 3
Ryan Forney (PDA) 3
Daniel Camp (DCS) 3
George Wilder (CA) 3
Josh Kirven (REL) 3
Matthew Johnson (REL) 3
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT: Carvers Bay, East Clarendon (Defense), Marlboro County, Lake View, Hemingway, Williamsburg Academy, Timmonsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.