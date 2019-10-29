SCHSL
REGION 6-5A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Carolina Forest;4;0;8;1
Conway;3;1;3;5
West Florence;2;2;5;4
South Florence;2;2;4;5
St. James;1;3;4;4
Socastee;0;4;1;7
LAST WEEK
St. James 10, Conway 7
South Florence 38, Socastee 13
Carolina Forest 63, West Florence 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
South Florence at West Florence at Memorial Stadium
Carolina Forest at Conway
St. James at Socastee
REGION 6-4A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Myrtle Beach;4;0;8;0
Hartsville;3;1;6;3
Wilson;2;2;7;2
Darlington;1;3;1;8
North Myrtle Beach;1;3;5;3
Marlboro County;1;3;2;7
LAST WEEK
Myrtle Beach 43, Wilson 30
Marlboro County 28, Darlington 6
Hartsville 24, North Myrtle Beach 8
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Darlington at Hartsville
Wilson at Marlboro County
Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach
REGION 6-3A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Aynor;4;0;8;0
Dillon;3;1;7;1
Lake City;2;2;4;4
Cheraw;2;2;6:3
Marion ;1:3;6;3
Loris;0;4;1;8
LAST WEEK
Aynor 30, Loris 24
Dillon 42, Lake City 14
Cheraw 37, Marion 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Cheraw at Dillon
Aynor at Lake City
Loris at Marion
REGION 7-3A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Bishop England ;4:0;6;2
Manning;4;0;6;3
Waccamaw;2;2;6;3
Hanahan;1;3;1;7
Georgetown;1;3;2;6
Academic Magnet;0;4;1;6
LAST WEEK
Bishop England 37, Georgetown 14
Waccamaw 49, Academic Magnet 0
Manning 53, Hanahan 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Academic Magnet at Georgetown
Hanahan at Waccamaw
Manning at Bishop England
REGION 4-2A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Buford;5;0;6;4
Andrew Jackson;4;1;8;1
Lee Central;3;2;5;3
Central;3;3;5;5
North Central;1;4;3;6
Chesterfield;1;4;3;6
Lewisville;1;4;3;6
LAST WEEK
Chesterfield 35, Carolina Bearcats 0
Buford 50, Lee Central 40
Lewisville 24, North Central 16
Andrew Jackson 35, Central 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Buford at North Central
Lee Central at Andrew Jackson
REGION 7-2A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Andrews;5;1;7;1
Mullins;5;1;6;3
Hannah-Pamplico;4;2;5;4
East Clarendon;4;2;6;3
Johnsonville;3;3;3;5
Latta;2;4;3;6
Kingstree;1;5;1;7
Carvers Bay;0;6;1;8
LAST WEEK
Mullins at Andrews
Carvers Bay at East Clarendon
Kingstree at Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico at Latta
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Kingstree at Carvers Bay
Latta at Mullins
Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico
REGION 2-A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Lamar;2;0;7;2
McBee;2;0;2;7
Great Falls;0;2;4;4
Timmonsville;0;2;2;7
LAST WEEK
Lamar 55,Great Falls 18
McBee 48, Timmonsville 8
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lamar at McBee
Great Falls at Timmonsville
REGION 5-A
;REGION; OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W:L
CE Murray;3;0;6;2
Branchville;2;1;7;2
Cross;2;2;5;4
Scott’s Branch;1;2;2;7
Bethune-Bowman;0;3;2;7
LAST WEEK
Cross 20, Scott’s Branch 0
C.E. Murray 49, Bethune-Bowman 12
FRIDAY'S GAMES
C.E. Murray at Scott’s Branch
Branchville at Bethune-Bowman
REGION 6-A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Green Sea Floyds;2;0;8;1
Lake View;0;1;5;4
Hemingway;0;1;0;9
LAST WEEK
Green Sea Floyds 62, Hemingway 7
FRIDAY'S GAME
Lake View at Hemingway
SCISA
CLASS 3A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Hammond;7;0;8;2
Laurence Manning;7;1;8;1
First Baptist;5;2;8;2
Heathwood Hall;6;2;7;3
Ben Lippen;4;3;4;4
Cardinal Newman;3;5;4;5
Porter-Gaud;2;5;4;5
Augusta Christian (GA);2;6;3;6
Wilson Hall;1;6;3;6
Pinewood Prep;0;7;0;9
LAST WEEK
Hammond 52, Cardinal Newman 0
Wilson Hall 44, Thomas Sumter 0
First Baptist 35,Augusta Christian (GA) 22
Ben Lippen 25, Porter Gaud 20
Laurence Manning 34, Pinewood Prep 6
Heathwood Hall 21, Camden Military 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Heathwood Hall at Hammond
Porter Gaud at First Baptist
Augusta Christian (Ga.) at Pinewood Prep
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
REGION 1-2A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W; L;W;L
Trinity-Byrnes;4;0;9;2
Florence Christian;3;1;6;4
Robert E. Lee;3;1;9;1
Greenwood Christian;1;3;4;4
Williamsburg Academy;1;3;6;5
Oakbrook Prep;0;4;1;7
LAST WEEK
Williamsburg Academy 48, The King’s Academy 7
Trinity-Byrnes 53, Florence Christian 21
Orangeburg Prep 48, Oakbrook Prep 7
Robert E. Lee 36, Greenwood Christian 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Robert E. Lee at Trinity-Byrnes
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Oakbrook Prep at Greenwood Christian
REGION 1-A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Carolina Academy;4;0;8;1
Pee Dee Academy;4;0;6;2
Dillon Christian;2;2;3;6
Christian Academy;1;3;2;6
The King’s Academy;1;4;1;7
Thomas Sumter;0;3;1;9
LAST WEEK
Pee Dee Acadamy 47, Christian Academy 10
Williamsburg Academy 48, The King’s Academy 7
Carolina Academy 41, Dillon Christian 7
Wilson Hall 44, Thomas Sumter 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian
Christian Academy at The King’s Academy
