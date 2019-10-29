Football Stock Art Logo.png

SCHSL

REGION 6-5A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Carolina Forest;4;0;8;1

Conway;3;1;3;5

West Florence;2;2;5;4

South Florence;2;2;4;5

St. James;1;3;4;4

Socastee;0;4;1;7

LAST WEEK

St. James 10, Conway 7

South Florence 38, Socastee 13

Carolina Forest 63, West Florence 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

South Florence at West Florence at Memorial Stadium

Carolina Forest at Conway

St. James at Socastee

REGION 6-4A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Myrtle Beach;4;0;8;0

Hartsville;3;1;6;3

Wilson;2;2;7;2

Darlington;1;3;1;8

North Myrtle Beach;1;3;5;3

Marlboro County;1;3;2;7

LAST WEEK

Myrtle Beach 43, Wilson 30

Marlboro County 28, Darlington 6

Hartsville 24, North Myrtle Beach 8

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Darlington at Hartsville

Wilson at Marlboro County

Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach

REGION 6-3A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Aynor;4;0;8;0

Dillon;3;1;7;1

Lake City;2;2;4;4

Cheraw;2;2;6:3

Marion ;1:3;6;3

Loris;0;4;1;8

LAST WEEK

Aynor 30, Loris 24

Dillon 42, Lake City 14

Cheraw 37, Marion 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Cheraw at Dillon

Aynor at Lake City

Loris at Marion

REGION 7-3A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Bishop England ;4:0;6;2

Manning;4;0;6;3

Waccamaw;2;2;6;3

Hanahan;1;3;1;7

Georgetown;1;3;2;6

Academic Magnet;0;4;1;6

LAST WEEK

Bishop England 37, Georgetown 14

Waccamaw 49, Academic Magnet 0

Manning 53, Hanahan 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Academic Magnet at Georgetown

Hanahan at Waccamaw

Manning at Bishop England

REGION 4-2A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Buford;5;0;6;4

Andrew Jackson;4;1;8;1

Lee Central;3;2;5;3

Central;3;3;5;5

North Central;1;4;3;6

Chesterfield;1;4;3;6

Lewisville;1;4;3;6

LAST WEEK

Chesterfield 35, Carolina Bearcats 0

Buford 50, Lee Central 40

Lewisville 24, North Central 16

Andrew Jackson 35, Central 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Buford at North Central

Lee Central at Andrew Jackson

REGION 7-2A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Andrews;5;1;7;1

Mullins;5;1;6;3

Hannah-Pamplico;4;2;5;4

East Clarendon;4;2;6;3

Johnsonville;3;3;3;5

Latta;2;4;3;6

Kingstree;1;5;1;7

Carvers Bay;0;6;1;8

LAST WEEK

Mullins at Andrews

Carvers Bay at East Clarendon

Kingstree at Johnsonville

Hannah-Pamplico at Latta

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Kingstree at Carvers Bay

Latta at Mullins

Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico

REGION 2-A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Lamar;2;0;7;2

McBee;2;0;2;7

Great Falls;0;2;4;4

Timmonsville;0;2;2;7

LAST WEEK

Lamar 55,Great Falls 18

McBee 48, Timmonsville 8

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Lamar at McBee

Great Falls at Timmonsville

REGION 5-A

;REGION; OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W:L

CE Murray;3;0;6;2

Branchville;2;1;7;2

Cross;2;2;5;4

Scott’s Branch;1;2;2;7

Bethune-Bowman;0;3;2;7

LAST WEEK

Cross 20, Scott’s Branch 0

C.E. Murray 49, Bethune-Bowman 12

FRIDAY'S GAMES

C.E. Murray at Scott’s Branch

Branchville at Bethune-Bowman

REGION 6-A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Green Sea Floyds;2;0;8;1

Lake View;0;1;5;4

Hemingway;0;1;0;9

LAST WEEK

Green Sea Floyds 62, Hemingway 7

FRIDAY'S GAME

Lake View at Hemingway

SCISA

CLASS 3A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Hammond;7;0;8;2

Laurence Manning;7;1;8;1

First Baptist;5;2;8;2

Heathwood Hall;6;2;7;3

Ben Lippen;4;3;4;4

Cardinal Newman;3;5;4;5

Porter-Gaud;2;5;4;5

Augusta Christian (GA);2;6;3;6

Wilson Hall;1;6;3;6

Pinewood Prep;0;7;0;9

LAST WEEK

Hammond 52, Cardinal Newman 0

Wilson Hall 44, Thomas Sumter 0

First Baptist 35,Augusta Christian (GA) 22

Ben Lippen 25, Porter Gaud 20

Laurence Manning 34, Pinewood Prep 6

Heathwood Hall 21, Camden Military 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Porter Gaud at First Baptist

Augusta Christian (Ga.) at Pinewood Prep

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall

REGION 1-2A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W; L;W;L

Trinity-Byrnes;4;0;9;2

Florence Christian;3;1;6;4

Robert E. Lee;3;1;9;1

Greenwood Christian;1;3;4;4

Williamsburg Academy;1;3;6;5

Oakbrook Prep;0;4;1;7

LAST WEEK

Williamsburg Academy 48, The King’s Academy 7

Trinity-Byrnes 53, Florence Christian 21

Orangeburg Prep 48, Oakbrook Prep 7

Robert E. Lee 36, Greenwood Christian 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Robert E. Lee at Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Oakbrook Prep at Greenwood Christian

REGION 1-A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Carolina Academy;4;0;8;1

Pee Dee Academy;4;0;6;2

Dillon Christian;2;2;3;6

Christian Academy;1;3;2;6

The King’s Academy;1;4;1;7

Thomas Sumter;0;3;1;9

LAST WEEK

Pee Dee Acadamy 47, Christian Academy 10

Williamsburg Academy 48, The King’s Academy 7

Carolina Academy 41, Dillon Christian 7

Wilson Hall 44, Thomas Sumter 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian

Christian Academy at The King’s Academy

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos. An APSE award winner in sports writing, photography and videography, he played college tennis on scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

