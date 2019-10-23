SCHSL
REGION 6-5A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Carolina Forest 3 0 7 1
Conway 3 0 3 4
West Florence 2 1 5 3
South Florence 1 2 3 5
St. James 0 3 3 4
Socastee 0 3 1 5
LAST WEEK
West Florence 24, Socastee 6
Conway 35, South Florence 28
Carolina Forest 59, St. James 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Conway at St. James
Socastee at South Florence
West Florence at Carolina Forest
REGION 6-4A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Myrtle Beach 3 0 7 0
Hartsville 2 1 5 3
Wilson 2 1 7 1
Darlington 1 2 1 7
North Myrtle Beach 1 2 5 2
Marlboro County 0 3 1 7
LAST WEEK
Hartsville 55, Wilson 13
Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9
Myrtle Beach 59, Marlboro County 6
TODAY’S GAME
Myrtle Beach at Wilson
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Marlboro County at Darlington
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
REGION 6-3A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Aynor 3 0 7 0
Dillon 2 1 6 1
Lake City 2 0 4 3
Cheraw 1 2 5 3
Marion 1 2 6 2
Loris 0 3 1 7
LAST WEEK
Cheraw 24, Loris 21
Aynor 38, Dillon 30
Marion 28, Lake City 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Loris at Aynor
Dillon at Lake City
Marion at Cheraw
REGION 7-3A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Bishop England 3 0 5 2
Manning 3 0 5 3
Waccamaw 1 2 5 3
Hanahan 1 2 1 6
Georgetown 1 2 2 5
Academic Magnet 0 3 1 5
LAST WEEK
Manning 47, Waccamaw 22
Georgetown 20, Hanahan 6
Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Georgetown at Bishop England
Waccamaw at Academic Magnet
Hanahan at Manning
REGION 4-2A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Buford 4 0 5 4
Andrew Jackson 3 1 7 1
Lee Central 3 1 5 2
Central 3 2 5 4
North Central 1 3 3 5
Chesterfield 1 4 2 6
Lewisville 0 4 2 6
LAST WEEK
Andrew Jackson 51, Lewisville 18
Central 37, Chesterfield 14
Lee Central 26, North Central 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield
Lee Central at Buford
Lewisville at North Central
Central at Andrew Jackson
REGION 7-2A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Mullins 5 0 6 2
Andrews 4 1 6 1
Hannah-Pamplico 3 2 4 4
East Clarendon 3 2 5 3
Johnsonville 2 3 2 5
Latta 2 3 3 5
Kingstree 1 4 1 6
Carvers Bay 0 5 1 7
LAST WEEK
Mullins 34, Hannah-Pamplico 8
East Clarendon 33, Kingstree 12
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville 36, Carvers Bay 14
Andrews 41, Latta 10
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Mullins at Andrews
Carvers Bay at East Clarendon
Kingstree at Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico at Latta
REGION 2-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Lamar 1 0 6 2
McBee 1 0 1 6
Great Falls 0 1 4 3
Timmonsville 0 1 2 6
LAST WEEK
McBee 49, Great Falls 7
Lamar 70, Timmonsville 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lamar at Great Falls
McBee at Timmonsville
REGION 5-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
CE Murray 2 0 5 2
Branchville 2 1 7 2
Scott’s Branch 1 1 2 6
Cross 1 2 4 4
Bethune-Bowman 0 2 2 6
LAST WEEK
Cross at Bethune-Bowman
Branchville at C.E. Murray
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Scott’s Branch at Cross
Bethune-Bowman at C.E. Murray
REGION 6-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Green Sea Floyds 1 0 7 1
Lake View 0 1 5 4
Hemingway 0 0 0 8
LAST WEEK
Green Sea Floyds at Lake View
Columbia at Hemingway
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Hemingway at Green Sea Floyds
SCISA
CLASS 3A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Hammond 6 0 7 2
Laurence Manning 6 1 7 1
First Baptist 4 2 7 2
Heathwood Hall 6 2 6 3
Ben Lippen 3 3 3 4
Cardinal Newman 2 4 4 4
Porter-Gaud 2 4 4 4
Augusta Christian (GA) 2 5 3 5
Wilson Hall 1 6 1 6
Pinewood Prep 0 6 0 8
LAST WEEK
First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26
Cardinal Newman 35, Wilson Hall 13
Porter Gaud 13, Augusta Christian (GA) 10
Northwood Academy 35, Pinewood Prep 12
Hammond 49, Laurence Manning 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter
First Baptist at Augusta Christian (GA)
Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
REGION 1-2A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Florence Christian 3 0 6 3
Trinity-Byrnes 2 0 8 2
Robert E. Lee 2 1 8 1
Greenwood Christian 1 2 4 3
Williamsburg Academy 1 3 5 5
Oakbrook Prep 0 4 1 7
LAST WEEK
Robert E. Lee 35, Carolina Academy 28
Florence Christian 46, Dillon Christian 14
Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21
Trinity-Byrnes 57, Greenwood Christian 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy
Trinity-Byrnes at Florence Christian
Oakbrook Prep at Orangeburg Prep
Greenwood Christian at Robert E. Lee
REGION 1-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Carolina Academy 3 0 7 1
Pee Dee Academy 3 0 5 2
Dillon Christian 2 1 3 5
Christian Academy 1 2 2 5
Thomas Sumter 0 3 1 8
The King’s Academy 1 3 1 6
LAST WEEK
Robert E. Lee 35, Carolina Academy 28
Florence Christian 46, Dillon Christian 14
Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21
The King’s Academy 34, Thomas Sumter 14
Christian Academy 17, Charleston Collegiate 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy
Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy
Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter
