SCHSL

REGION 6-5A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Carolina Forest 3 0 7 1

Conway 3 0 3 4

West Florence 2 1 5 3

South Florence 1 2 3 5

St. James 0 3 3 4

Socastee 0 3 1 5

LAST WEEK

West Florence 24, Socastee 6

Conway 35, South Florence 28

Carolina Forest 59, St. James 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Conway at St. James

Socastee at South Florence

West Florence at Carolina Forest

REGION 6-4A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Myrtle Beach 3 0 7 0

Hartsville 2 1 5 3

Wilson 2 1 7 1

Darlington 1 2 1 7

North Myrtle Beach 1 2 5 2

Marlboro County 0 3 1 7

LAST WEEK

Hartsville 55, Wilson 13

Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9

Myrtle Beach 59, Marlboro County 6

TODAY’S GAME

Myrtle Beach at Wilson

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Marlboro County at Darlington

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

REGION 6-3A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Aynor 3 0 7 0

Dillon 2 1 6 1

Lake City 2 0 4 3

Cheraw 1 2 5 3

Marion 1 2 6 2

Loris 0 3 1 7

LAST WEEK

Cheraw 24, Loris 21

Aynor 38, Dillon 30

Marion 28, Lake City 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Loris at Aynor

Dillon at Lake City

Marion at Cheraw

REGION 7-3A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Bishop England 3 0 5 2

Manning 3 0 5 3

Waccamaw 1 2 5 3

Hanahan 1 2 1 6

Georgetown 1 2 2 5

Academic Magnet 0 3 1 5

LAST WEEK

Manning 47, Waccamaw 22

Georgetown 20, Hanahan 6

Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Georgetown at Bishop England

Waccamaw at Academic Magnet

Hanahan at Manning

REGION 4-2A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Buford 4 0 5 4

Andrew Jackson 3 1 7 1

Lee Central 3 1 5 2

Central 3 2 5 4

North Central 1 3 3 5

Chesterfield 1 4 2 6

Lewisville 0 4 2 6

LAST WEEK

Andrew Jackson 51, Lewisville 18

Central 37, Chesterfield 14

Lee Central 26, North Central 21

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield

Lee Central at Buford

Lewisville at North Central

Central at Andrew Jackson

REGION 7-2A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Mullins 5 0 6 2

Andrews 4 1 6 1

Hannah-Pamplico 3 2 4 4

East Clarendon 3 2 5 3

Johnsonville 2 3 2 5

Latta 2 3 3 5

Kingstree 1 4 1 6

Carvers Bay 0 5 1 7

LAST WEEK

Mullins 34, Hannah-Pamplico 8

East Clarendon 33, Kingstree 12

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville 36, Carvers Bay 14

Andrews 41, Latta 10

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Mullins at Andrews

Carvers Bay at East Clarendon

Kingstree at Johnsonville

Hannah-Pamplico at Latta

REGION 2-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Lamar 1 0 6 2

McBee 1 0 1 6

Great Falls 0 1 4 3

Timmonsville 0 1 2 6

LAST WEEK

McBee 49, Great Falls 7

Lamar 70, Timmonsville 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lamar at Great Falls

McBee at Timmonsville

REGION 5-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

CE Murray 2 0 5 2

Branchville 2 1 7 2

Scott’s Branch 1 1 2 6

Cross 1 2 4 4

Bethune-Bowman 0 2 2 6

LAST WEEK

Cross at Bethune-Bowman

Branchville at C.E. Murray

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Scott’s Branch at Cross

Bethune-Bowman at C.E. Murray

REGION 6-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Green Sea Floyds 1 0 7 1

Lake View 0 1 5 4

Hemingway 0 0 0 8

LAST WEEK

Green Sea Floyds at Lake View

Columbia at Hemingway

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Hemingway at Green Sea Floyds

 

SCISA

CLASS 3A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Hammond 6 0 7 2

Laurence Manning 6 1 7 1

First Baptist 4 2 7 2

Heathwood Hall 6 2 6 3

Ben Lippen 3 3 3 4

Cardinal Newman 2 4 4 4

Porter-Gaud 2 4 4 4

Augusta Christian (GA) 2 5 3 5

Wilson Hall 1 6 1 6

Pinewood Prep 0 6 0 8

LAST WEEK

First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26

Cardinal Newman 35, Wilson Hall 13

Porter Gaud 13, Augusta Christian (GA) 10

Northwood Academy 35, Pinewood Prep 12

Hammond 49, Laurence Manning 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter

First Baptist at Augusta Christian (GA)

Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

REGION 1-2A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Florence Christian 3 0 6 3

Trinity-Byrnes 2 0 8 2

Robert E. Lee 2 1 8 1

Greenwood Christian 1 2 4 3

Williamsburg Academy 1 3 5 5

Oakbrook Prep 0 4 1 7

LAST WEEK

Robert E. Lee 35, Carolina Academy 28

Florence Christian 46, Dillon Christian 14

Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21

Trinity-Byrnes 57, Greenwood Christian 21

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy

Trinity-Byrnes at Florence Christian

Oakbrook Prep at Orangeburg Prep

Greenwood Christian at Robert E. Lee

REGION 1-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Carolina Academy 3 0 7 1

Pee Dee Academy 3 0 5 2

Dillon Christian 2 1 3 5

Christian Academy 1 2 2 5

Thomas Sumter 0 3 1 8

The King’s Academy 1 3 1 6

LAST WEEK

Robert E. Lee 35, Carolina Academy 28

Florence Christian 46, Dillon Christian 14

Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21

The King’s Academy 34, Thomas Sumter 14

Christian Academy 17, Charleston Collegiate 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy

Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy

Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy

Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos. An APSE award winner in sports writing, photography and videography, he played college tennis on scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

