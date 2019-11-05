SCHSL

REGION 6-5A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Carolina Forest 5 0 9 1

Conway 3 2 3 6

West Florence 3 2 5 5

South Florence 2 3 4 6

St. James 2 3 5 4

Socastee 0 5 1 8

LAST WEEK

West Florence 17, South Florence 6

Carolina Forest 42, Conway 13

St. James 55, Socastee 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

South Florence at Goose Creek

West Florence at Berkeley

Wando at Conway

Cane Bay at Carolina Forest

REGION 6-4A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Myrtle Beach 5 0 9 0

Hartsville 4 1 7 3

Wilson 3 2 8 2

North Myrtle Beach 1 4 5 4

Marlboro County 1 4 2 8

Darlington 1 4 1 9

LAST WEEK

Hartsville 58, Darlington 7

Wilson 28, Marlboro County13

Myrtle Beach 35,North Myrtle Beach 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta

Wilson at Hilton Head Island

Marlboro County at Lower Richland

Lakewood at Myrtle Beach

REGION 6-3A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Aynor 5 0 9 0

Dillon 4 1 8 1

Lake City 2 3 4 5

Cheraw 2 3 6 4

Marion 2 3 7 3

Loris 0 5 1 9

LAST WEEK

Dillon 49, Cheraw 21

Aynor 40,Lake City 39

Marion 13, Loris 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cheraw at Manning

Waccamaw at Dillon

Georgetown at Aynor

Lake City at Bishop England

REGION 7-3A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Manning 5 0 7 3

Bishop England 4 1 6 3

Waccamaw 3 2 7 3

Georgetown 2 3 3 6

Hanahan 1 4 1 8

Academic Magnet 0 5 1 7

LAST WEEK

Georgetown 48, Academic Magnet 0

Waccamaw 36, Hanahan 11

Manning 27, Bishop England 24

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cheraw at Manning

Waccamaw at Dillon

Georgetown at Aynor

Lake City at Bishop England

REGION 4-2A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Buford 6 0 7 4

Andrew Jackson 5 1 9 1

Lee Central 3 3 5 4

Central 3 3 5 5

Lewisville 2 4 4 6

North Central 1 5 3 7

Chesterfield 1 5 3 7

LAST WEEK

Buford 48, North Central 6

Andrew Jackson 22, Lee Central 6

Lewisville 34, Chesterfield 24

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Central at Batesburg-Leesville

Lewisville at Abbeville

C.A. Johnson at Buford

Lee Central at St.Joseph’s

REGION 7-2A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Andrews 6 1 8 1

Mullins 6 1 7 3

East Clarendon 5 2 7 3

Hannah-Pamplico 4 3 5 5

Johnsonville 3 4 3 6

Latta 2 5 3 7

Carvers Bay 1 6 2 8

Kingstree 1 6 1 8

LAST WEEK

Carvers Bay 30, Kingstree 6

Mullins 42, Latta 3

Andrews 46, Hannah-Pamplico 36

East Clarendon 38, Johnsonville 16

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Latta at Timberland

Oceanside Collegiate at Andrews

Johnsonville at Calhoun County

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Mullins

Hannah-Pamplico at Barnwell

REGION 2-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Lamar 3 0 8 2

McBee 2 1 2 8

Great Falls 1 2 5 4

Timmonsville 0 3 2 8

LAST WEEK

Lamar 40,McBee 0

Great Falls 20, Timmonsville 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Dixie at McBee

Great Falls at Ridge Spring-Monetta

REGION 5-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

CE Murray 4 0 7 2

Branchville 3 1 8 2

Cross 2 2 5 4

Scott’s Branch 1 3 2 8

Bethune-Bowman 0 4 2 8

LAST WEEK

Branchville 38, Bethune-Bowman 0

C.E. Murray 38, Scott’s Branch 12

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Scott’s Branch at Hemingway

Military Magnet at Cross

REGION 6-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Green Sea Floyds 2 0 8 1

Lake View 1 1 6 4

Hemingway 0 2 0 10

LAST WEEK

Lake View 50, Hemingway 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Scott’s Branch at Hemingway

Denmark-Olar at Lake View

SCISA

CLASS 3A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Hammond 8 0 9 2

Laurence Manning 8 1 9 1

First Baptist 5 3 8 3

Heathwood Hall 6 3 7 4

Cardinal Newman 4 5 5 5

Ben Lippen 4 4 4 5

Porter-Gaud 3 5 5 5

Augusta Christian (GA) 3 6 4 6

Wilson Hall 1 7 2 7

Pinewood Prep 0 8 0 10

LAST WEEK

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Porter Gaud at First Baptist

Augusta Christian (Ga.) at Pinewood Prep

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Augusta Christian (GA) at Hammond

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning

First Baptist at Ben Lippen

REGION 1-2A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Trinity-Byrnes 5 0 10 2

Florence Christian 4 1 7 4

Robert E. Lee 3 2 9 2

Greenwood Christian 2 3 5 4

Williamsburg Academy 1 4 6 6

Oakbrook Prep 0 5 1 9

LAST WEEK

Trinity-Byrnes 45, Robert E. Lee 28

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Greenwood Christian 42, Oakbrook Prep 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Greenwood Christian at Hilton head Christian

Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes

Hilton Prep at Florence Christian

Robert E. Lee at Orangeburg Prep

REGION 1-A

REGION OVERALL

TEAM W L W L

Pee Dee Academy 5 0 7 2

Carolina Academy 4 1 8 2

Dillon Christian 3 2 4 6

The King’s Academy 2 3 2 7

Christian Academy 1 4 2 7

Thomas Sumter 0 5 1 11

LAST WEEK

Pee Dee Academy 40, Carolina Academy 20

Dillon Christian 26, Thomas Sumter 22

The King’s Academy 40, Christian Academy 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

The King’s Academy at Bethesda Academy (Ga)

Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

