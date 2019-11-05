SCHSL
REGION 6-5A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Carolina Forest 5 0 9 1
Conway 3 2 3 6
West Florence 3 2 5 5
South Florence 2 3 4 6
St. James 2 3 5 4
Socastee 0 5 1 8
LAST WEEK
West Florence 17, South Florence 6
Carolina Forest 42, Conway 13
St. James 55, Socastee 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
South Florence at Goose Creek
West Florence at Berkeley
Wando at Conway
Cane Bay at Carolina Forest
REGION 6-4A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Myrtle Beach 5 0 9 0
Hartsville 4 1 7 3
Wilson 3 2 8 2
North Myrtle Beach 1 4 5 4
Marlboro County 1 4 2 8
Darlington 1 4 1 9
LAST WEEK
Hartsville 58, Darlington 7
Wilson 28, Marlboro County13
Myrtle Beach 35,North Myrtle Beach 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta
Wilson at Hilton Head Island
Marlboro County at Lower Richland
Lakewood at Myrtle Beach
REGION 6-3A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Aynor 5 0 9 0
Dillon 4 1 8 1
Lake City 2 3 4 5
Cheraw 2 3 6 4
Marion 2 3 7 3
Loris 0 5 1 9
LAST WEEK
Dillon 49, Cheraw 21
Aynor 40,Lake City 39
Marion 13, Loris 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Cheraw at Manning
Waccamaw at Dillon
Georgetown at Aynor
Lake City at Bishop England
REGION 7-3A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Manning 5 0 7 3
Bishop England 4 1 6 3
Waccamaw 3 2 7 3
Georgetown 2 3 3 6
Hanahan 1 4 1 8
Academic Magnet 0 5 1 7
LAST WEEK
Georgetown 48, Academic Magnet 0
Waccamaw 36, Hanahan 11
Manning 27, Bishop England 24
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Cheraw at Manning
Waccamaw at Dillon
Georgetown at Aynor
Lake City at Bishop England
REGION 4-2A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Buford 6 0 7 4
Andrew Jackson 5 1 9 1
Lee Central 3 3 5 4
Central 3 3 5 5
Lewisville 2 4 4 6
North Central 1 5 3 7
Chesterfield 1 5 3 7
LAST WEEK
Buford 48, North Central 6
Andrew Jackson 22, Lee Central 6
Lewisville 34, Chesterfield 24
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Central at Batesburg-Leesville
Lewisville at Abbeville
C.A. Johnson at Buford
Lee Central at St.Joseph’s
REGION 7-2A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Andrews 6 1 8 1
Mullins 6 1 7 3
East Clarendon 5 2 7 3
Hannah-Pamplico 4 3 5 5
Johnsonville 3 4 3 6
Latta 2 5 3 7
Carvers Bay 1 6 2 8
Kingstree 1 6 1 8
LAST WEEK
Carvers Bay 30, Kingstree 6
Mullins 42, Latta 3
Andrews 46, Hannah-Pamplico 36
East Clarendon 38, Johnsonville 16
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Latta at Timberland
Oceanside Collegiate at Andrews
Johnsonville at Calhoun County
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Mullins
Hannah-Pamplico at Barnwell
REGION 2-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Lamar 3 0 8 2
McBee 2 1 2 8
Great Falls 1 2 5 4
Timmonsville 0 3 2 8
LAST WEEK
Lamar 40,McBee 0
Great Falls 20, Timmonsville 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Dixie at McBee
Great Falls at Ridge Spring-Monetta
REGION 5-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
CE Murray 4 0 7 2
Branchville 3 1 8 2
Cross 2 2 5 4
Scott’s Branch 1 3 2 8
Bethune-Bowman 0 4 2 8
LAST WEEK
Branchville 38, Bethune-Bowman 0
C.E. Murray 38, Scott’s Branch 12
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Scott’s Branch at Hemingway
Military Magnet at Cross
REGION 6-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Green Sea Floyds 2 0 8 1
Lake View 1 1 6 4
Hemingway 0 2 0 10
LAST WEEK
Lake View 50, Hemingway 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Scott’s Branch at Hemingway
Denmark-Olar at Lake View
SCISA
CLASS 3A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Hammond 8 0 9 2
Laurence Manning 8 1 9 1
First Baptist 5 3 8 3
Heathwood Hall 6 3 7 4
Cardinal Newman 4 5 5 5
Ben Lippen 4 4 4 5
Porter-Gaud 3 5 5 5
Augusta Christian (GA) 3 6 4 6
Wilson Hall 1 7 2 7
Pinewood Prep 0 8 0 10
LAST WEEK
Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Heathwood Hall at Hammond
Porter Gaud at First Baptist
Augusta Christian (Ga.) at Pinewood Prep
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Augusta Christian (GA) at Hammond
Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning
First Baptist at Ben Lippen
REGION 1-2A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Trinity-Byrnes 5 0 10 2
Florence Christian 4 1 7 4
Robert E. Lee 3 2 9 2
Greenwood Christian 2 3 5 4
Williamsburg Academy 1 4 6 6
Oakbrook Prep 0 5 1 9
LAST WEEK
Trinity-Byrnes 45, Robert E. Lee 28
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Greenwood Christian 42, Oakbrook Prep 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Greenwood Christian at Hilton head Christian
Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes
Hilton Prep at Florence Christian
Robert E. Lee at Orangeburg Prep
REGION 1-A
REGION OVERALL
TEAM W L W L
Pee Dee Academy 5 0 7 2
Carolina Academy 4 1 8 2
Dillon Christian 3 2 4 6
The King’s Academy 2 3 2 7
Christian Academy 1 4 2 7
Thomas Sumter 0 5 1 11
LAST WEEK
Pee Dee Academy 40, Carolina Academy 20
Dillon Christian 26, Thomas Sumter 22
The King’s Academy 40, Christian Academy 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
The King’s Academy at Bethesda Academy (Ga)
Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.