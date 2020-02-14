BASKETBALL LOGO.jpg

SCHSL

BOYS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Marshall Myers (CHER); 476; 20.7

Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 19.0

Justice Jackson (SF); NA; 18.0

Cyrus Ellison (HP); 358; 17.9

Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 375; 17.9

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 444; 17.8

Trevon Miles (LAT); 338; 17.8

LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 409; 16.4

Quez Lewis (JOHN); 306; 15.3

Cesare Edwards (HART); 357; 15.5

Savion Graves (JOHN); 297; 14.9

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 244; 14.4

Davion Coaxum (HP); 274; 14.4

Jy Deas (CB); 338; 14.1

Nigil Singletary (HEM); 266; 14.0

Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 236; 13.9

Tavaris Dolford (LAM); 207; 13.8

Devon Bristow (MCB); 230; 13.5

Aaron Parker (HEM); 208; 13.0

Deuce Hudson (DAR); 332; 12.8

C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 273; 12.4

Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 284; 12.3

Na’Jae Hines (WIL); 242; 12.1

Tim Washington (TVILLE); 229; 11.5

Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 208; 11.6

Shakeem White (WF); NA: 11.3

Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 246; 11.2

Larry Inman (LV); 196; 10.9

Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 259; 10.8

Kenyon Wilson (EC); 237; 10.8

Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 274; 10.5

Tevin Young (CB); 232; 10.1

JiQyle Reaves (LV); 172; 10.1

C.J. Ponds (MCB); 172; 10.1

Cole Brigman (MCB); 159; 10.1

Jace Avant (JOHN); 199; 10.0

Jiqyale Reaves (LV); 178 ; 9.9

Justin Daniels (MANN); 208; 9.5

Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 192; 9.1

Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 178; 9.4

Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 9.4

Jaquil Wilson (EC); 186; 9.3

Tyrek Brown (HEM); 136; 9.1

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Devon Bristow (MCB); 286; 16.8

Cesare Edwards (HART); 293; 12.7

Trevon Miles (LAT); 233; 12.3

Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 239; 11.4

Marquis Pearson (EC); 229; 10.0

Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 186; 9.8

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 164; 9.6

Andrew Bryant (LAT); 170; 9.4

Cyrus Ellison (HP); 178; 8.9

Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 170; 8.5

Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 180; 7.8

Jeh Hilton (MANN); 161; 7.7

Cole Brigman (MCB); 130; 7.6

Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 113; 7.5

Davion Bowers (DAR); 190; 7.3

Malik Cooper (HEM); 138; 7.3

Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 7.1

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 176; 7.0

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 135; 5.9

Quez Lewis (JOHN); 91; 4.6

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 109; 4.4

Marshall Myers (CHER); 96; 4.2

Jordan Blue (HART); 95; 4.1

Deuce Hudson (DAR); 104; 4.0

Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 80; 3.8

Tim Washington (TVILLE); 76; 3.8

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 63; 3.7

LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 85; 3.4

Savion Graves (JOHN); 66; 3.3

Davian Coaxum (HP); 62; 3.3

Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 80; 3.1

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 91; 4.4

Daquan Hearon (SF); NA; 4.0

Leondria Nelson (MANN); 67; 3.9

Davian Coaxum (HP); 65; 3.4

Quez Lewis (JOHN); 62; 3.1

C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 55; 3.2

Aaron Parker (HEM); 34; 3.1

Daniel Perkins (DAR); 73; 3.0

Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 3.0

BLOCKS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Devon Bristow (MCB); 97; 5.7

Marquis Pearson (EC); 122; 5.3

Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 74; 3.9

Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 47; 2.8

Cesare Edwards (HART); 60; 2.6

Jaheim Dixon (LEEC); 58; 2.4

GIRLS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Loyal McQueen (WIL); 629; 27.3

Moya McDuffie (LAT); 342; 18.0

Jasmine Norman (MC); 305; 17.9

Tysonia Lowe (MC); 302; 17.8

Jykya Bell (DIL); 285; 16.8

Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 379; 16.5

Riana Green (LAT); 314; 16.5

Albany Wilson (SF); 319; 15.9

Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL); 249; 15.6

Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 265; 15.6

Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 289; 14.5

Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 240; 12.6

Tonaja Lester (MAR); 219; 12.2

Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 214; 11.9

Chyna Pouncey (DIL); 205; 11.4

Jada Rogers (LEEC); 220; 11.0

Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 275; 11.5

Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 168; 11.2

Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 195; 10.8

Mariah Moody (MAR); 195; 10.8

TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 214; 10.7

Takiyah Gamble (KING); 187; 10.4

Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 246; 10.3

Tameisha Lasane (MUL); 165; 10.3

Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 193; 10.2

Shantazia Gordon (DIL); 161; 10.1

Chase Hayes (WIL); 227; 9.9

Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 143; 9.5

Quashia Robinson (LAM); 212; 9.6

Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 74; 9.3

Gwendasia Page (LV); 181; 9.5

Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 184; 9.2

Jada Dickson (LC); NA; 9.2

Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 73; 9.1

Jada Montgomery (LC); NA; 9.1

Ameontea Sutton (HART); 189; 9.0

Lauren Thomas (HART); 205; 8.9

Bella Johnson (MCB); 131; 8.7

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Lauren Thomas (HART); 313; 13.6

Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 108; 13.5

Nya Verner (JOHN); 96; 12.0

Bella Johnson (MCB); 152; 10.1

Chase Hayes (WIL); 229; 10.0

Sommer Joseoh (DAR); NA; 9.5

Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 154; 9.1

Albany Wilson (SF); 178; 8.9

Quashia Robinson (LAM); 191; 8.7

Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 195; 8.1

Jaz Lyde (SF); 127; 7.9

Ashanti Barr (KING); 143; 7.9

Keyomie Mention (KING); 140; 7.8

Gwendasia Page (LV); 146; 7.7

Amaura Burgess (WF); 179; 7.5

A’Niya Gates (LAM); 162; 7.4

Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 142; 7.1

Shkira Graham (TVILLE); 114;7.1

TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 140; 7.0

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 98; 5.8

Loyal McQueen (WIL); 90; 3.9

Keyla Britt (MAR); 50; 3.3

Ameontea Sutton (HART); 74; 3.2

Jykya Bell (DIL); 56; 3.3

Yasmine Gamble (KING); 41; 3.2

Azaria Knox (HART); 69; 3.1

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL); 81; 5.1

Mariah Moody (MAR); 70; 3.9

TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 81; 4.1

Rianna Green (LAT); 69; 3.6

Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 37; 3.7

Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5

Z’yasia Burgess (KING); 59; 3.5

Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4

Tameisha Lasane (MUL); 53; 3.3

Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 63; 3.3

Zybreayziah Alexander (WF); 76; 3.2

Yasmine Gamble (KING); 55; 3.1

BLOCKS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 34; 4.3

Keyomie Mention (KING); 46; 2.6

Gwendasia Page (LV); 48; 2.5

SCISA

BOYS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 423; 17.6

Jordan Jones (TB); 366; 16.6

T.J. Merritts (TKA); 405; 17.6

Cam Weston (PDA); 266; 16.6

Ethan Brewington (DCS); 385; 15.4

Nick Ford (TB); 284; 12.9

Adam Norman (DCS); 301; 12.5

Amarion Coletrain (TB); 246; 11.2

Caleb Oakley (PDA); 173; 10.8

Emekah Johnson (FCS); 183; 10.8

Will Dawkins (MA); 166; 10.4

Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 10.8

Josh Duran (DCS); 206; 10.3

Clay Bochette (FCS); 155; 9.7

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Ashton Harley (TKA); 204; 8.9

Will Dawkins (MA); 122; 7.6

Connor Garris (PDA); 116; 7.3

Josh Duran (DCS); 153; 7.0

Dominic Orrico (TKA); 83; 6.9

Hudson Spivey (PDA); 109; 6.8

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 157; 6.5

Nick Ford (TB); 135; 6.1

Caleb Oakley (PDA); 96; 6.0

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 119; 5.0

Jordan Jones (TB); 98; 4.5

Ian Bethea (DCS); 67; 2.9

Hudson Spivey (PDA); 45; 2.8

Phil Campbell (DCS); 61; 2.5

Adam Norman (DCS); 56; 2.3

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Jordan Jones (TB); 82; 3.7

Weston Glasgow (DCS); 77; 3.2

Ian Bethea (DCS): 52; 2.3

Connor Garris (PDA); 35; 2.2

Cam Weston (PDA); 34; 2.1

BLOCKS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Josh Duran (DCS); 42; 1.9

Will Dawkins (MA); 23; 1.4

Bessanty Saragba (TB); 30; 1.4

GIRLS

SCORING

Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.

Audrey Beaton (TKA); 263; 16.4

McKenzie Davis (TB); 228; 15.2

Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 241; 13.4

Corley Keefe (FCS); 235; 13.1

Kylie Stewart (FCS); 185; 10.3

Breanna Boykin (LMA); 205; 9.3

Katherine Burns (LMA); 163; 8.2

REBOUNDS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Bryce Erickson (LMA); 187; 9.8

Meredith Hoover (TKA); 122; 7.6

Brittany Williams (FCS); 133; 7.4

Audrey Beaton (TKA); 110; 6.8

Katherine Burns (LMA); 123; 6.3

Kinady Pierce (TB); 108; 6.3

ASSISTS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Caroline Tatum (TB); 26; 4.3

Corley Keefe (FCS); 78; 4.3

Kylie Stewart (FCS); 57; 3.2

STEALS

Player (Team); Total; Avg.

Corley Keefe (FCS); 65; 4.3

Kylie Stewart (FCS); 43; 3.4

Caroline Tatum (TB); 41; 3.2

SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATS THIS WEEK: Marlboro County (Boys); Dillon (Boys); Lake City (Boys); Marion (Boys);Manning (Girls); Chesterfield (Boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); East Clarendon (Girls); Kingstree (Boys); C.E. Murray (Both); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Lamar (Boys);Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Both); Emmanuel (Both), Maranatha (Both).

