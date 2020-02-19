THURSDAY

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

LOWER STATE

Wade Hampton (H) at Marion, 7 p.m.

Manning at Storm Thurmond, 7 p.m.

Dillon at May River, 7 p.m.

Class A

UPPER STATE

McBee at Denmark-Olar, 7 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Lamar, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

SCHSL

BOYS

CLASS 3A

LOWER STATE

Wade Hampton (H) at Marion, 7 p.m.

Cheraw at Edisto, 7 p.m.

Manning at Ridgeland- Hardeeville, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

Timmonsville at Wagener-Salley, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Lake View at Military Magnet, 6 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Charleston M&S, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Bowman at Hemingway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

SCHSL

CLASS 4A

Aiken at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

UPPER STATE

Lee Central at Christ Church, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

East Clarendon at North Charleston, 7 p.m.

Kingstree at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.

Allendale-Fairfax at Latta, 7 p.m.

SCISA

BOYS

CLASS 3A

Northwood Academy vs. Laurence Manning at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

Trinity-Byrnes First Round Bye

CLASS 2A

Pee Dee Academy vs. Carolina Academy at Wilson Hall Gym A, 6:30 p.m.

Northside Christian vs. Dillon Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.

The King’s Academy vs. Bethesda Academy at Wilson Hall Gym A, 5 p.m.

SCACS

GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Maranatha vs. Hampton Pak at Grace Christian School in West Columbia, 1:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

SCHSL

BOYS

Class 5A

West Florence at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Darlington at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Lee Central at Christ Church, 6 p.m.

North Charleston at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

SCISA

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Trinity-Byrnes vs. Porter-Gaud at Porter-Gaud, 2 p.m.

Laurence Manning vs. Hammond at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 1:30 p.m.

Florence Christian bye

CLASS 2A

Calhoun Academy vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall Gym B, 1 p.m.

The King’s Academy vs. John Paul II at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.

Dillon Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 12 p.m.

Carolina Academy vs. Oakbrook Prep at Heathwood Hall Gym B, 2 p.m.

Hilton Head Prep vs. Marlboro Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 1:30 p.m.

SCACS

CLASS 2A

Maranatha vs. TBD at Grace Christian School, TBA

MONDAY

GIRLS

CLASS A

Lake View vs. Cross/ Military Magnet winner, TBA

TUESDAY

GIRLS

SCISA

CLASS 3A

TBD vs. Florence Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS

SCISA

CLASS 3A

TBD vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

