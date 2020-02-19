THURSDAY
GIRLS
CLASS 3A
LOWER STATE
Wade Hampton (H) at Marion, 7 p.m.
Manning at Storm Thurmond, 7 p.m.
Dillon at May River, 7 p.m.
Class A
UPPER STATE
McBee at Denmark-Olar, 7 p.m.
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Lamar, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
SCHSL
BOYS
CLASS 3A
LOWER STATE
Wade Hampton (H) at Marion, 7 p.m.
Cheraw at Edisto, 7 p.m.
Manning at Ridgeland- Hardeeville, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
UPPER STATE
Timmonsville at Wagener-Salley, 7 p.m.
LOWER STATE
Lake View at Military Magnet, 6 p.m.
C.E. Murray at Charleston M&S, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Bowman at Hemingway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
SCHSL
CLASS 4A
Aiken at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
UPPER STATE
Lee Central at Christ Church, 7 p.m.
LOWER STATE
East Clarendon at North Charleston, 7 p.m.
Kingstree at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.
Allendale-Fairfax at Latta, 7 p.m.
SCISA
BOYS
CLASS 3A
Northwood Academy vs. Laurence Manning at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Trinity-Byrnes First Round Bye
CLASS 2A
Pee Dee Academy vs. Carolina Academy at Wilson Hall Gym A, 6:30 p.m.
Northside Christian vs. Dillon Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy vs. Bethesda Academy at Wilson Hall Gym A, 5 p.m.
SCACS
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Maranatha vs. Hampton Pak at Grace Christian School in West Columbia, 1:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
SCHSL
BOYS
Class 5A
West Florence at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Darlington at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Lee Central at Christ Church, 6 p.m.
North Charleston at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.
SCISA
GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Trinity-Byrnes vs. Porter-Gaud at Porter-Gaud, 2 p.m.
Laurence Manning vs. Hammond at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 1:30 p.m.
Florence Christian bye
CLASS 2A
Calhoun Academy vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall Gym B, 1 p.m.
The King’s Academy vs. John Paul II at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.
Dillon Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 12 p.m.
Carolina Academy vs. Oakbrook Prep at Heathwood Hall Gym B, 2 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep vs. Marlboro Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 1:30 p.m.
SCACS
CLASS 2A
Maranatha vs. TBD at Grace Christian School, TBA
MONDAY
GIRLS
CLASS A
Lake View vs. Cross/ Military Magnet winner, TBA
TUESDAY
GIRLS
SCISA
CLASS 3A
TBD vs. Florence Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
SCISA
CLASS 3A
TBD vs. Trinity-Byrnes at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.