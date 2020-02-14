Through Feb. 12, 2020
SCHSL;
BOYS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total Points; AVG;
Marshall Myers (CHER); 476; 20.7
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 19.0
Justice Jackson (SF); NA; 18.0
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 358; 17.9
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 375; 17.9
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 444; 17.8
Trevon Miles (LAT); 338; 17.8
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 409; 16.4
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 306; 15.3
Cesare Edwards (HART); 357; 15.5
Savion Graves (JOHN); 297; 14.9
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 244; 14.4
Davion Coaxum (HP); 274; 14.4
Jy Deas (CB); 338; 14.1
Nigil Singletary (HEM); 266; 14.0
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 236; 13.9
Tavaris Dolford (LAM); 207; 13.8
Devon Bristow (MCB); 230; 13.5
Aaron Parker (HEM); 208; 13.0
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 332; 12.8
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 273; 12.4
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 284; 12.3
Na’Jae Hines (WIL); 242; 12.1
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 229; 11.5
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 208; 11.6
Shakeem White (WF); NA: 11.3
Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 246; 11.2
Larry Inman (LV); 196; 10.9
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 259; 10.8
Kenyon Wilson (EC); 237; 10.8
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 274; 10.5
Tevin Young (CB); 232; 10.1
JiQyle Reaves (LV); 172; 10.1
C.J. Ponds (MCB); 172; 10.1
Cole Brigman (MCB); 159; 10.1
Jace Avant (JOHN); 199; 10.0
Jiqyale Reaves (LV); 178 ; 9.9
Justin Daniels (MANN); 208; 9.5
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 192; 9.1
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 178; 9.4
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 9.4
Jaquil Wilson (EC); 186; 9.3
Tyrek Brown (HEM); 136; 9.1
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Devon Bristow (MCB); 286; 16.8
Cesare Edwards (HART); 293; 12.7
Trevon Miles (LAT); 233; 12.3
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 239; 11.4
Marquis Pearson (EC); 229; 10.0
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 186; 9.8
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 164; 9.6
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 170; 9.4
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 178; 8.9
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 170; 8.5
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 180; 7.8
Jeh Hilton (MANN); 161; 7.7
Cole Brigman (MCB); 130; 7.6
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 113; 7.5
Davion Bowers (DAR); 190; 7.3
Malik Cooper (HEM); 138; 7.3
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 7.1
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 176; 7.0
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 135; 5.9
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 91; 4.6
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 109; 4.4
Marshall Myers (CHER); 96; 4.2
Jordan Blue (HART); 95; 4.1
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 104; 4.0
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 80; 3.8
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 76; 3.8
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 63; 3.7
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 85; 3.4
Savion Graves (JOHN); 66; 3.3
Davian Coaxum (HP); 62; 3.3
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 80; 3.1
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 91; 4.4
Daquan Hearon (SF); NA; 4.0
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 67; 3.9
Davian Coaxum (HP); 65; 3.4
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 62; 3.1
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 55; 3.2
Aaron Parker (HEM); 34; 3.1
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 73; 3.0
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 3.0
BLOCKS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Devon Bristow (MCB); 97; 5.7
Marquis Pearson (EC); 122; 5.3
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 74; 3.9
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 47; 2.8
Cesare Edwards (HART); 60; 2.6
Jaheim Dixon (LEEC); 58; 2.4
GIRLS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total Points; AVG;
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 629; 27.3
Moya McDuffie (LAT); 342; 18.0
Jasmine Norman (MC); 305; 17.9
Tysonia Lowe (MC); 302; 17.8
Jykya Bell (DIL); 285; 16.8
Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 379; 16.5
Riana Green (LAT); 314; 16.5
Albany Wilson (SF); 319; 15.9
Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL); 249; 15.6
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 265; 15.6
Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 289; 14.5
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 240; 12.6
Tonaja Lester (MAR); 219; 12.2
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 214; 11.9
Chyna Pouncey (DIL); 205; 11.4
Jada Rogers (LEEC); 220; 11.0
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 275; 11.5
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 168; 11.2
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 195; 10.8
Mariah Moody (MAR); 195; 10.8
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 214; 10.7
Takiyah Gamble (KING); 187; 10.4
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 246; 10.3
Tameisha Lasane (MUL); 165; 10.3
Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 193; 10.2
Shantazia Gordon (DIL); 161; 10.1
Chase Hayes (WIL); 227; 9.9
Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 143; 9.5
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 212; 9.6
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 74; 9.3
Gwendasia Page (LV); 181; 9.5
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 184; 9.2
Jada Dickson (LC); NA; 9.2
Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 73; 9.1
Jada Montgomery (LC); NA; 9.1
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 189; 9.0
Lauren Thomas (HART); 205; 8.9
Bella Johnson (MCB); 131; 8.7
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Lauren Thomas (HART); 313; 13.6
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 108; 13.5
Nya Verner (JOHN); 96; 12.0
Bella Johnson (MCB); 152; 10.1
Chase Hayes (WIL); 229; 10.0
Sommer Joseoh (DAR); NA; 9.5
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 154; 9.1
Albany Wilson (SF); 178; 8.9
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 191; 8.7
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 195; 8.1
Jaz Lyde (SF); 127; 7.9
Ashanti Barr (KING); 143; 7.9
Keyomie Mention (KING); 140; 7.8
Gwendasia Page (LV); 146; 7.7
Amaura Burgess (WF); 179; 7.5
A’Niya Gates (LAM); 162; 7.4
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 142; 7.1
Shkira Graham (TVILLE); 114;7.1
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 140; 7.0
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 98; 5.8
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 90; 3.9
Keyla Britt (MAR); 50; 3.3
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 74; 3.2
Jykya Bell (DIL); 56; 3.3
Yasmine Gamble (KING); 41; 3.2
Azaria Knox (HART); 69; 3.1
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL); 81; 5.1
Mariah Moody (MAR); 70; 3.9
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 81; 4.1
Rianna Green (LAT); 69; 3.6
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 37; 3.7
Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5
Z’yasia Burgess (KING); 59; 3.5
Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4
Tameisha Lasane (MUL); 53; 3.3
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 63; 3.3
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 76; 3.2
Yasmine Gamble (KING); 55; 3.1
BLOCKS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 34; 4.3
Keyomie Mention (KING); 46; 2.6
Gwendasia Page (LV); 48; 2.5
SCISA;
BOYS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 423; 17.6
Jordan Jones (TB); 366; 16.6
T.J. Merritts (TKA); 405; 17.6
Cam Weston (PDA); 266; 16.6
Ethan Brewington (DCS); 385; 15.4
Nick Ford (TB); 284; 12.9
Adam Norman (DCS); 301; 12.5
Amarion Coletrain (TB); 246; 11.2
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 173; 10.8
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 183; 10.8
Will Dawkins (MA); 166; 10.4
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 10.8
Josh Duran (DCS); 206; 10.3
Clay Bochette (FCS); 155; 9.7
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Ashton Harley (TKA); 204; 8.9
Will Dawkins (MA); 122; 7.6
Connor Garris (PDA); 116; 7.3
Josh Duran (DCS); 153; 7.0
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 83; 6.9
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 109; 6.8
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 157; 6.5
Nick Ford (TB); 135; 6.1
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 96; 6.0
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 119; 5.0
Jordan Jones (TB); 98; 4.5
Ian Bethea (DCS); 67; 2.9
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 45; 2.8
Phil Campbell (DCS); 61; 2.5
Adam Norman (DCS); 56; 2.3
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Jordan Jones (TB); 82; 3.7
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 77; 3.2
Ian Bethea (DCS): 52; 2.3
Connor Garris (PDA); 35; 2.2
Cam Weston (PDA); 34; 2.1
BLOCKS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Josh Duran (DCS); 42; 1.9
Will Dawkins (MA); 23; 1.4
Bessanty Saragba (TB); 30; 1.4
SCISA;
GIRLS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Audrey Beaton (TKA); 263; 16.4
McKenzie Davis (TB); 228; 15.2
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 241; 13.4
Corley Keefe (FCS); 235; 13.1
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 185; 10.3
Breanna Boykin (LMA); 205; 9.3
Katherine Burns (LMA); 163; 8.2
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Bryce Erickson (LMA); 187; 9.8
Meredith Hoover (TKA); 122; 7.6
Brittany Williams (FCS); 133; 7.4
Audrey Beaton (TKA); 110; 6.8
Katherine Burns (LMA); 123; 6.3
Kinady Pierce (TB); 108; 6.3
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Caroline Tatum (TB); 26; 4.3
Corley Keefe (FCS); 78; 4.3
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 57; 3.2
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Corley Keefe (FCS); 65; 4.3
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 43; 3.4
Caroline Tatum (TB); 41; 3.2
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATE THIS WEEK: Marlboro County (Boys); Dillon (Boys); Lake City (Boys); Marion (Boys);Manning (Girls); Chesterfield (Boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); East Clarendon (Girls); Kingstree (Boys); C.E. Murray (Both); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Lamar (Boys);Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Both); Emmanuel (Both), Maranatha (Both).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.