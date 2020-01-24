CHSL;
BOYS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total Points; AVG;
Marshall Myers (CHER); 347; 20.4
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 242; 18.6
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 18.0
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 356; 17.8
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 191; 17.4
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 17.3
Jy Deas (CB); 205; 17.1
Trevon Miles (LAT); 124; 17.7
Savion Graves (JOHN); 162; 14.7
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 191; 14.7
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 317; 15.8
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 12.5
Aaron Parker (HEM); 146; 14.6
N’Chez Alston (KING); NA; 14.3
Cesare Edwards (HART); 218; 13.6
Nigil Singletary (HEM); 191; 14.7
Davion Coaxum (HP); 161; 13.4
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 13.0
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 166; 12.8
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 114; 12.7
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 236; 12.4
D.J. Griffin (LAT); 74; 12.3
Tavaris Dolford (LAM); 118; 11.8
Ryan Dupree (MC); NA; 11.4
Wesley Brown (MC); NA; 11.4
Devon Bristow (MCB); 122; 11.1
Larry Inman (LV); 155; 11.1
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 156; 11.1
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 207; 10.9
Shakeem White (WF); NA: 10.6
Kenyon Wilson (EC); 159; 10.6
Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 148; 10.6
DreVeon Scott (MC); NA; 10.4
C.J. Ponds (MCB); 113; 10.3
Cole Brigman (MCB); 101; 10.3
Tevin Young (CB); 112; 10.2
Jamrio Taylor (LAT); 70; 10.0
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 80; 10.0
JiQyle Reaves (LV); 138; 9.9
Clinton Faulton (KING); NA; 9.8
Justin Daniels (MANN); 136; 9.7
Jace Avant (JOHN); 106; 9.6
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 181; 9.5
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 156; 9.2
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 154; 9.1
Tyrek Brown (HEM); 108; 9.0
Jaquil Wilson (EC); 143; 8.9
Montenius Bromell (CB); 104; 8.7
Chris Brigman (WF); NA: 8.6
Shaquielle White (WF); NA; 8.5
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 144; 8.5
Kingston Miller (LAM); 93; 8.5
Keilan Watson (CHER); 92; 8.4
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 90; 8.2
Tyler Sanivil (MUL); 105; 8.1
Zy Charles (MAR); NA; 8.3
Deonate Martin (LAM); 88; 8.0
John James (KING); NA; 8.0
Jamiek McCoy (MC); NA; 8.0
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Devon Bristow (MCB); 202; 18.4
Cesare Edwards (HART); 201; 12.6
Trevon Miles (LAT); 88; 12.6
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 12.0
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 60; 10.0
Marquis Pearson (EC); 158; 9.9
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 127; 9.8
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 104; 9.5
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 109; 8.4
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 8.4
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 8.3
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 134; 7.9
Davion Bowers (DAR); 142; 7.5
Alim Legette (MUL); 90; 7.5
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 118; 7.4
Ryan Dupree (MC); NA; 7.4
Cole Brigman (MCB); 80; 7.3
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 147; 7.3
Malik Cooper (HEM); 95; 7.3
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 73; 7.3
Jeh Hilton (MANN); 89; 6.8
Darius Perry (LEEC); 136; 6.8
Larry InMan (LV); 91; 6.5
De Andre Huggins (HART); 103; 6.4
Aaron Smith (MANN); 76; 6.3
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 123; 6.2
Davion Coaxum (HP); 61; 6.1
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 98; 6.1
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 58; 5.3
Devonta Oliver (MC); NA; 5.2
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 88; 4.4
Marshall Myers (CHER); 74; 4.4
Jordan Blue (HART); 70; 4.4
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 79; 4.2
Jamar Jones (LAT); 29; 4.1
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 49; 3.8
Davian Coaxum (HP); 44; 3.7
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 63; 3.3
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.3
Savion Graves (JOHN); 33; 3.0
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 61; 3.0
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 3.0
Zy Charles (MAR); NA; 3.0
Sae’Quan McCullough (MAR); NA; 3.0
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 56; 4.3
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 41; 3.7
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 72; 3.6
Davian Coaxum (HP); 41; 3.4
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 49; 3.3
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 46; 3.3
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 61; 3.2
Aaron Parker (HEM); 32; 3.2
Tavaris Johnson (LAM); 32;3.2
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.0
Devine Wilson (MAR); NA; 3
BLOCKS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Devon Bristow (MCB); 63; 5.7
Marquis Pearson (EC); 82; 5.1
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 40; 3.1
Cesare Edwards (HART); 40; 2.5
Mac Washington (MAR); NA/ 2.0
GIRLS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total Points; AVG;
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 472; 27.8
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 23.4
Jasmine Norman (MC); 281; 18.7
Tysonia Lowe (MC); 288; 19.2
Measha Jones (MANN): NA; 18
Moya McDuffie (LAT); 211; 17.6
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 216; 16.6
Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 265; 16.6
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 123; 11.2
Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 216; 14.4
Riana Green (LAT); 172; 14.3
Myishia Smiling (MANN); NA; 14.0
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 198; 13.2
Mariah Moody (MAR); 168; 12.0
Tonaja Lester (MAR); 176; 12.6
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 167; 11.9
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 191; 11.9
Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 11.8
Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 11.6
Chase Hayes (WIL); 185; 10.9
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 169; 10.6
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 154; 10.3
Chase Hayes (WIL); 112; 10.2
Lauren Thomas (HART); 160; 10.0
Jada Rogers (LEEC); 150; 10.0
La’Tavius Wilson (MANN); NA; 10.0
Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 69; 9.9
Takiyah McGee (KING); 49; 9.8
Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 145; 9.7
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 165; 9.7
Gwendasia Page (LV); 115; 9.6
Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 86; 9.6
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 142; 9.5
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 66; 9.4
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 149; 9.3
Sommer Joseph (DAR); NA; 9.0
Arianna McPhil (DAR); NA; 8.5
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 68; 8.5
Kierra Diggs(CHES); 101; 8.4
Zandasia McNeil (LV); 98; 8.2
Shaniya Jackson (DAR); NA; 8.2
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Valinicia Garris (EC); NA; 19.4
Lauren Thomas (HART); 244; 15.3
Myishia Smiling (MANN); NA; 15
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 92; 13.1
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 13.7
Nya Verner (JOHN); 87; 12.4
Rhamey Floyd (EC); NA; 12.3
Measha Jones (MANN): NA; 10
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 124; 9.5
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 161; 9.5
Sequoia Junious (MANN); NA; 9.0
Sommer Joseph (DAR); NA; 9.0
Bella Johnson (MCB); 79; 8.8
Chase Hayes (WIL); 148; 8.7
Gwendasia Page (LV); 101; 8.4
Ashanti Barr (KING); 41; 8.2
Amaura Burgess (WF); 119; 7.4
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 125; 7.8
A’Niya Gates (LAM); 130; 7.6
Keyomie Mention (KING); 37; 7.4
Chase Hayes (WIL); 81; 7.4
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 109; 7.3
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 72; 5.5
La’tavis Wilson (MANN); NA; 5
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 5.0
Measha Jones (MANN); NA: 4
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 72; 4.2
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 54; 3.4
Azaria Knox (HART); 48; 3.2
Keyla Britt (MAR); 34; 3.1
Destene Goodwin (KING); 15; 3.0
Setene Graham (KING); 15; 3.0
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Measha Jones (MANN); NA; 8
Talaysia Cooper (EC); NA; 5.1
La’Tavis Wilson (MANN); NA; 5
Bella Johnson (MCB); 31; 4.4
Raeleigh Rivers (CHES); 30; 4.3
Mariah Moody (MAR); 56; 4.0
Stormy Harper (MCB); 30; 3.8
Zan’Dasia McNeil (LV); 46; 3.8
Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5
Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 54; 3.4
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 49; 3.3
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 35; 3.2
Rianna Green (LAT); 37; 3.1
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 47; 3.1
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 22; 3.1
Kierra Diggs (CHES); 21; 3.0
BLOCKS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Measha Jones (MANN); NA; 5.5
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 32; 4.6
Star Logan (MANN); NA; 4.0
Keyomie Mention (KING); 16; 3.2
Gewndasia Page (LV); 36; 3.0
SCISA;
BOYS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Umar Lawson (LMA); 249; 19.2
Cam Weston (PDA); 153; 19.1
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 343; 19.1
T.J. Merritts (TKA); 182; 15.2
Ethan Brewington (DCS); 271; 14.3
Will Dawkins (MA); 113; 11.3
Adam Norman (DCS); 217; 12.1
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 92; 11.5
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 10.8
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 82; 10.3
William Alexander (TKA); 122; 10.2
Josh Duran (DCS); 183; 10.2
Ashton Harley (TKA); 119; 9.9
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 114; 9.5
Clay Bochette (FCS); 98; 8.9
Robbie Jordan (FCS); 101; 8.4
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Ashton Harley (TKA); 98; 8.2
Will Dawkins (MA); 77; 7.7
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 54; 6.8
Cam Weston (PDA); 54; 6.8
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 119; 6.6
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 68; 5.7
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Umar Lawson (LMA); 63; 4.8
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 86; 4.8
Phil Campbell (DCS); 50; 2.8
Ian Bethea (DCS); 47; 2.7
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Cam Weston (PDA); 18; 3.0
Coonor Garris (PDA); 23; 2.9
Weston Glassgow (DCS); 53; 2.9
Jackson Quick (MA); 24; 2.4
BLOCKS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Will Dawkins (MA); 18;1.8
SCISA;
GIRLS;
SCORING;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 140; 14.0
Corley Keefe (FCS); 137; 13.7
Breanna Boykin (LMA); 140; 10.8
Katherine Burns (LMA); 118; 9.1
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 87; 8.7
Brittany Williams (FCS); 83; 8.3
Audrey Bennett (LMA); 68; 7.6
REBOUNDS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Bryce Erickson (LMA); 133; 10.2
Brittany Williams (FCS); 77;7.7
Katherine Burns (LMA); 89; 6.8
Mary Margaret-Sterling (FCS); 52; 5.2
Corley Keefe (FCS); 51; 5.1
ASSISTS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Corley Keefe (FCS); 38; 3.8
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 35; 3.5
STEALS;
Player Team; Total; AVG;
Corley Keefe (FCS); 48; 4.8
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 29; 2.9
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 28; 2.8
Audrey Bennett (LMA); 19; 2.1
Mary Margaret-Sterling (FCS); 20; 2.0
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATE THIS WEEK: South Florence (Both); Wilson (Boys);Dillon (Both); Lake City (Both); Mullins (Girls); C.E. Murray (Both); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Kingstree (Boys); Chesterfield (boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); Timmonsville (Boys); Trinity-Byrnes (Both); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Both); The King’s Academy (Girls); Emmanuel (Both), Maranatha (Both).
