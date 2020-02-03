Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Let the signings begin.
While most Pee Dee athletes will sign national letters of intent Wednesday, which is National Signing Day, those won’t be the only ones.
Emmanuel Christian’s Madison Hendrix will sign today to play softball at Florence-Darlington Tech.
On Wednesday, the Pee Dee’s lone NCAA Division I signee will be West Florence’s Lauren Gordon, who will ink her letter of intent to run track at Coastal Carolina. In 2018 at Keenan, Gordon won the SCHSL Class 2A state championship in the 400 low hurdles. In last year’s 5A final in the same event for West Florence, she placed third in the state.
Gordon is the daughter of West Florence boys’ basketball coach Daryl Jarvis.
Also Wednesday, the Knights’ Alyssa Kleine will sign to play soccer at Sarah Lawrence, and Noah McBride will sign to play football at Savannah State.
Wednesday’s largest football-related signing presence from the Pee Dee will belong to Wilson with five. According to city champion Tigers coach Derek Howard, Wednesday will make it 12 players from his program that have signed in the past three years. Those Tigers expected to sign are Jakobe Quillen (Western Carolina), Yavin Smith (North Greenville or Lenoir-Rhyne), Kemuel Arthur and Dashawn Timmons (Newberry), and DeMarcus Bailey (Limestone).
At South Florence on Wednesday, Alexis Kirby (softball) will sign with FDTC, Skyler Monson will ink with USC Sumter (softball), and Brandon Gallo (football) will ink a celebratory signing form with NCAA Division III Methodist.
At The King’s Academy on Wednesday, Cole Nance (cross-country) will sign with Francis Marion.
And at Hannah-Pamplico on Wednesday, Devon Mincey will sign to play football with North Greenville.
At Lake City, the Panthers on Wednesday will feature three football signees: Khalil Fulton (Independence Community College), Avery Harrison (ASA Brooklyn Community College) and Clint Caldwell (Presbyterian or Erskine).
At Lamar, Shane Amerson (football) will sign with North Greenville. And, other football signings will feature Mullins’ JaHaven Phillips (Limestone) and Pee Dee Academy’s Danny Barker (will decide by Wednesday).
From Class 3A state runner-up Dillon football, Jay Lester will sign with North Greenville, and Antonio Coleman with Newberry.
And from SCISA Class 2A state football champ Trinity-Byrnes on Friday, Nick Jones will sign with North Greenville.
