SOUTH FLORENCE (4-6) AT GOOSE CREEK (7-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: John Fulmer Field (136-166 State Road S-8-495, Goose Creek).
TICKETS: $8.
LAST MEETING — 1993: Goose Creek won 35-14.
KEY PLAYERS — SF: QB La’Norris Sellers, RB Hahsaun Wilson. GC: WR Malachi Taylor, QB Emmanuel Mukuamu.
NOTES: The all-time series is tied at one win apiece (the Bruins won 28-16 in 1992). … Wilson has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Bruins’ last three games. He has rushed for 1,246 yards and 11 TDs this season. Sellers has passed for 1,217 yards and 12 scores. … This is Goose Creek’s first postseason appearance since 2016. … The Bruins have not had a winning season since winning 12 games and reaching the Class 4A, Division II state semifinals in 2014.
WEST FLORENCE (6-4) AT BERKELEY (7-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Bonner Stadium Moody Field (406 West Main Street, Moncks Corner).
TICKETS: $8.
ONLINE RADIO: WTUARadio.com
LAST MEETING: 2007: Berkeley won 37-6.
KEY PLAYERS — WF: QB Hale Emerson, RB Terry McKithen. B: WR Hakeem Meggett, QB Willie Chisolm.
NOTES: This will be the teams’ second game against each other. … In last week’s victory over South Florence, McKithen rushed for 135 yards, and Emerson accounted for two touchdowns. He also made a big pass play that helped set up a Knights field goal. … In Berkeley’s victory last week over Cane Bay, Chisolm passed for 347 yards on 15-of-19 attempts and five touchdowns (he also ran for 27 and another score). And Meggett caught six passes for 189 of Chisolm’s passing yards and scored three times.
WILSON (8-2) AT HILTON HEAD ISLAND (5-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Hilton Head Island High School Community Stadium (70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island).
LAST MEETING: This will be first meeting.
KEY PLAYERS — W: QB Zayshaun Rice, WR Jakobe Quillen. HHI: RB Will Frith, QB Gaston Moore.
NOTES: Wilson’s 8-2 record is even better than the Tigers’ 7-3 mark entering the 2007 Class 3A state playoffs, in which the Tigers won the state championship. Rice has passed for 2,105 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 554 and six. Quillen, meanwhile has caught 56 passes for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Frith rushed for 222 yards in Hilton Head Island’s victory over Bluffton last week. Meanwhile, Moore passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more. He completed 13 of 21 passing for 219 yards.
SOUTH AIKEN (2-8) AT HARTSVILLE (7-3)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Kelleytown Stadium (216 Clyde Road, Hartsville).
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville).
TICKETS: $8.
LAST MEETING: First meeting.
KEY PLAYERS — SA: QB E.J. Hickson; WR Dallas McKeever. HP: WR Dariyan Pendergrass; LB Justin Abraham.
NOTES: The Red Foxes enter the playoffs on a hot streak, having won their past four games. The Thoroughbreds’ 52-6 victory over Midland Valley last week was just their second victory all season and snapped a three-game losing streak. … Hartsville has rushed for 2,031 yards this season and 26 touchdowns, led by freshman J’Shawn Anderson’s 759 yards and junior Darian McMillan’s nine scores. … South Aiken quarterback E.J. Hickson has thrown for 1,671 yards and 15 TDs. SAHS has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards combined as a team.
NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (3-6) AT TRINITY-BYRNES (11-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School (5001 Hoffmeyer Road, Darlington).
TICKETS: $10 adults, $5 students.
LAST MEETING: 2017: Trinity-Byrnes 41, Northwood Academy 10 (SCISA Class 2A playoffs).
KEY PLAYERS — NA: RB Tyler Gadsden; QB Gabe Johnson. TB: QB Jordan Jones; RB Reggion Bennett.
NOTES: The two teams enter the playoffs on very different streaks. NA has lost its past two games heading into the playoffs while the Titans are riding an 11-game winning streak. … Friday will see a matchup of two run-dominant teams. The Chargers are averaging 222.1 yards on the ground per contest, led by Tyler Gadsden’s 954 yards and nine scores. Trinity has four players (Donovan Lambert, Nick Jones, Reggion Bennett, Jordan Jones) that have combined for 3,200 yards and 48 scores. … The Titans’ defense has been opportunistic with 19 interceptions between eight players, including nine from Dontavis Joe with five touchdowns.
HILTON HEAD PREP (4-6) AT FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (7-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Florence Christian School (2308 South Irby Street, Florence).
TICKETS: $10 adults, $5 students.
LAST MEETING: First meeting.
KEY PLAYERS — HHP: QB Stone McDonald, RB Tommy Stauffer. FC: QB Robbie Jordan; RB Marshall Brown.
NOTES: The Dolphins have lost three of their past five games while the Eagles have won six of their past seven. … HHP has scored an average of 22.8 points a game this season while FCS is averaging 38.8 points per contest. The Dolphins have allowed an average of 28.3 points per game while the Eagles have allowed an average of 28.5. … Marshall Brown and Ethan Kelly have combined for 1,850 yards and 23 TDs for an Eagles’ offense that is averaging 263.1 yards on the ground per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.