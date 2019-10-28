Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Once again, Carolina Academy and Pee Dee Academy find themselves in a familiar spot — with a familiar prize on the line.
Ranked as two of the top four teams in SCISA Class A, the Bobcats and Golden Eagles were two of the final four teams in last year’s state playoffs, but it was Pee Dee that earned a top seed as region champion.
The Golden Eagles’ 35-20 victory in the regular-season finale clinched the title, and they did so against … Carolina Academy.
While it’s a different year, the same Region I-A title is up for grabs once more as the Bobcats visit PDA at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mullins.
Both teams enter at 4-0 in region play. Pee Dee (6-2) has won five consecutive games while CA (8-1) has only lost one game all season. That was against 2A Robert E. Lee.
“It’s certainly going to be a big test for us,” Bobcats coach T.J. Joye said. “They’re a very well-coached team, and they’ve gotten better since the season started. They’re one of the better teams I’ve seen in SCISA in terms of their passing game, and now they’ve really started to establish a running game.”
The Eagles have become more balanced as the season has progressed. When senior quarterback Jake Lane graduated, PDA turned to freshman Hudson Spivey. He has 1,479 yards passing and 19 touchdowns through eight games.
“We knew going into the spring and summer that we were going to be replacing some key players all over the field, and it was going to take us a while to find our rhythm and to really find out who we were,” Eagles coach Jonathan King said. “Hudson has really grown up a lot and done a super job for us. We’re not at the point yet of asking him to go out and throw it 40 times for us like Jake did, because we can be more balanced.”
Freshman Coleby Sinclair has 645 yards rushing and seven touchdowns while senior Kyle Zeman has 307 yards rushing and six TDs. PDA has rushed for 1,101 yards as a team.
“The offensive line has really stepped up and been playing well,” King said. “That’s helped us be able to run the ball more — we can run the ball with just about anybody on a given night now, and it’s made us a little more two-dimensional than we were last year.”
With that being said, establishing the line of scrimmage will be critical for both teams — especially how Carolina Academy likes to run the ball. Austin Brown leads a talented backfield with 1,521 yards and 17 touchdowns. As a team, the Bobcats have 2,712 yards rushing and 40 TDs.
“The offensive line has to do a good job of blocking up front,” Joye said. “They’ve got a good defense line and a good linebacking corps, so we’ve got to execute well on offense. We’ve got some good backs, and we just have to execute and make sure we don’t turn the ball over.”
Cade Castles has thrown for 904 yards and 10 scores for the Bobcats — providing them with a balanced attack as well.
It will be a tall task for both defenses that have been very solid all season as well. CA is allowing an average of just 16.4 points per game, while the Eagles are giving up an average of 16.8 points per game.
“We’ve got to make sure we give our guys (on defense) rest when they need it, but at the same time, this is for the region championship, so it’s going to be all hands on deck,” King said. “They run the ball very well, obviously, and they’ve got great blocking up front, and they can throw the ball when they need to.
“So it’s going to be a challenge.”
