FLORENCE, S.C. – A week of high school basketball playoffs is in the books and another is set to begin with 13 area teams still in the field.
The third round of the SCHSL postseason tips off Monday with five girls’ teams looking to advance to the Florence Center for the lower state championship.
For Wilson High School, that will involve going on the road to face a familiar foe. The Tigers head to Sumter for a 7 p.m. showdown against Crestwood.
Both squads won their respective regions and have met twice already this season. The Knights (21-5) earned a 57-55 overtime victory the first time, but the Tigers (22-3) rebounded with a 57-48 victory later in the season.
“I think we missed something like 15 free throws when we lost,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said. “We’ve just got to play harder and make shots. In the win here, I think we played much better defense as well.”
Three more area teams will also be on the road. Lake View travels to Military Magnet in North Charleston for a 6 p.m. game while Marion heads to Daniel Island and Bishop England High School for a 7 p.m. game.
Manning travels even further down the road as the Monarchs will take on May River at 7 p.m. in Bluffton.
Latta is the only local team playing at home as the Vikings will host Whale Branch at 7 p.m.
Monday also features two area boys’ teams in action as the SCISA state tournament enters its second week of play.
Dillon Christian will take on Spartanburg Day at the Sumter Civic Center at 5 p.m. in the 2A bracket – which will also feature Pee Dee Academy facing off against Spartanburg Christian at 6:30 p.m. in Sumter as well.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Cheraw will host Manning in the third round of the SCHSL 3A boys’ playoffs. Marlboro County will travel to Columbia to face A.C. Flora at 7 p.m. as well.
“It’s harder when you have to travel on the road, but luckily the ride isn’t too far,” MCHS coach LaTroy Brace said. “They don’t know too much about us, and we don’t know too much about them. We did play them over the summer, but that doesn’t really give you much at this point. We’ve just got to prepare the way we’ve been preparing all year.”
In SCISA action, Robert E. Lee Academy’s girls will take on Spartanburg Christian at 4:30 p.m. at Heathwood Hall in Columbia. Florence Christian’s girls will face Hammond at 8 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.
FCS (19-2) defeated the Skyhawks 53-32 in overtime in the only meeting between the two teams earlier this season.
On Wednesday, the Trinity-Byrnes boys return to action after getting a first-round bye. The Titans (20-6) will face Pinewood Prep at 8 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.
