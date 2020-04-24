MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy paid tribute to the senior class Friday night by lighting up the school’s football, baseball and softball fields one last time.
“I’ve been seeing it all over social media in other places,” football coach Jonathan King said. Spring sports and the school year were recently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scoreboards all displayed “2020” to honor the graduating class.
Golden Eagles baseball coach Brian Davis and his team only managed to play four out of 18 games.
“It’s tough,” Davis said. “I thought we had a good group but we’ll never know now.”
Davis said it was a lot of fun with his team as they were about to start region play.
King said he wanted to do something for the seniors.
Lady Golden Eagles softball coach Will Eskridge and his team had their sights set on a fourth straight trip to the SCISA state championship finals.
“It’s heartbreaking especially for the kids that are here tonight,” he said. “We had a really good team and you just hate to see something like this happen for the seniors.”
Eskridge said he felt his team was good enough to contend.
“They worked so hard for so many years to see it cut short for something like this,” he said. “But you know there are more important things obviously and hopefully they learn life lessons from this.”
Pee Dee Academy senior softball player Bailee Elvington said it was a sudden ending.
“It’s crazy to think I would never play softball again and my last season ended in a flash,” she said. “We blinked our eyes and it was gone.”
Senior soccer player Sally Keith Page said she was glad she was able to play with her team despite the season officially ending.
Senior softball player Elizabeth Moore said it was sad not finishing the season.
“Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “You just have to get through it.
Senior soccer player Julie Buffkin said it was her first year playing soccer.
“It’s just kind of sad,” she said. “But I’m really happy that I got to form bonds with members of the team.
Sydney Miller was in her fifth year playing for the Lady Golden Eagles soccer team.
“I’m really upset about it but I’m glad I at least got to play one game before the season was over,” she said.
Pee Dee Academy senior soccer player A.J. Forney is taking the end of the season in stride.
“It kind of sucks,” he said. “But no matter how the cookie crumbles it’s still going to taste good.”
Senior T.J. Smith said the cancelling of classes was shocking and out of nowhere.
“But I’m glad we can all come here and share this last memory together,” he said.
