FLORENCE, S.C. -- The North-South All-Star Basketball games, scheduled for March 21 at Lexington High School, have been canceled, according to Shell Dula, executive director of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, and John Combs, of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
"Our concern for the safety and well-being of these young student-athletes, as well as for spectators attending the games from communities across South Carolina, coaches, and essential personnel prompted this decision," they stated in a media release. "We do congratulate the selected players on their athletic and academic accomplishments and wish them much success as they continue their education and athletic endeavors."
