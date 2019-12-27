FLORENCE, S.C. – Tony Harrell had his share of past Pee Dee success as Cheraw’s coach, leading the Braves to three state semifinal appearances.
Now that he’s back in the Pee Dee this weekend as North Augusta’s coach, Harrell has the Yellow Jackets on the brink of winning the Pepsi Carolina Classic after Friday’s 50-45 overtime win against South Florence at the Florence Center.
His Yellow Jackets lost in the 2017 Carolina Classic final in overtime against Hartsville, and they’ve twice placed third.
“It’s a great tournament, first off,” Harrell said. “We enjoy coming here playing. We’ve finished third twice, second once, and we’re just trying to get over the hump. So we’ve got a chance tomorrow night, and that’s all you can ask for.”
At 7:30 p.m. today at the Florence Center, North Augusta will get that chance against the Lee Central-Marion winner.
On Saturday, after South Florence earned its first lead in the fourth quarter and forced overtime, the Yellow Jackets took the lead for good at the free-throw line. After Naijah Buchanan made 1 of 2, Jordan Wilburn was fouled after making two tough offensive rebounds and adding another free throw for a 45-43 advantage.
And Colin Rodrigues, who scored a team-high 15 points, converted a three-point play and South Florence never recovered.
North Augusta made 12 of 26 free throws Saturday while South Florence made 7 of 12. The Yellow Jackets also dominated in the paint, outrebounding South 47-28.
“That’s something we talked about all year and coming into this game,” South coach Christian Savage said. “We didn’t rebound really well and we didn’t make our free throws.”
After winning 54-26 against West Florence in Thursday’s first round, the Yellow Jackets wasted no time Friday with a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Omarion Byrd factored early in the run, and a Colin Rodrigues 3-pointer finished what was a 13-2 run.
But South Florence stayed within striking distance and took its first lead early in the fourth quarter on Justice Jackson’s steal and inside jumper for a 39-37 lead. Jackson finished with a game-high 22 points, along with four rebounds and four steals.
“We just continued to play. We’ve been playing good teams all year, so we just stuck with it,” Savage said. “I know basketball is a game of runs, so we just stuck with it and kept playing. They weren’t scared of the moment.”
It went back and forth from there. After Brian Sparks missed the front end of a 1-and-1, North Augusta tied it with a Rodrigues layup.
After Rodrigues’ half-court shot caromed off the glass as regulation expired, overtime ensued. And missed Bruin layups in overtime did not help.
“A lot of the guys, they play a lot of minutes and they just got tired down the stretch, and we’ve just got to get back to the drawing board and get in better shape,” Savage said.
As South Florence (5-6) looks ahead to today’s 6 p.m. game against the Lee Central-Marion loser, Savage wants his team to learn from it.
“Make free throws and rebound,” he said.
Sparks added 11 points, along with seven rebounds and four steals.
For North Augusta (5-7), Naijah Buchanan had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and teammate Jordan Wilburn added seven points and 14 rebounds.
SF 10 12 14 7 2 -- 45
NA 17 10 10 6 7 -- 50
SOUTH FLORENCE (45)
Justice Jackson 22, Small 2, Hearon 2, McDuffie 3, Harry 5, Brian Sparks 11.
NORTH AUGUSTA (50)
Colin Rodrigues 15, M. Cooper 6, K. Cooper 2, Wilburn 7, Naijah Buchanan 10, Byrd 5, Harrell 1.
RECORDS: SF 5-6, NA 5-7.
