FLORENCE, S.C. -- The North Augusta girls' basketball team rolled to a 58-33 win over Crestwood today to clinch the Yellow Jackets' fourth consecutive lower-state crown.
Next up for North Augusta is a chance to win the program's fourth consecutive state championship as the Yellow Jackets will play South Pointe at 5:30 p.m. next Saturday at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena.
Today, North Augusta's pressure defense helped the Yellow Jackets to a 17-7 first-quarter lead. That lead only grew larger in the second with a 21-9 margin that gave coach Al Young's team a 38-16 advantage. J'Mani Ingram paced North Augusta in the first half with 13 points (14 overall). Teammate Kiana Lee, meanwhile, had seven at halftime and 19 for the game.
North Augusta teammate Tyliah Burns also scored in double figures with 13.
Crestwood was led by Cece Wells' 18 points.
