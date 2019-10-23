FLORENCE — Wilson knows its state-championship hopes aren’t over after losing 55-13 last week to Hartsville.
What proof? Just look at the Myrtle Beach Seahawks visiting Memorial Stadium tonight to face the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. for the Morning News Game of the Week. After Myrtle Beach lost 70-34 to Hartsville last regular season, it stormed back in the lower-state final with a 52-31 win over those same Red Foxes and eventually won the Class 4A state crown.
But to get back on track, the seventh-Tigers know they must beat the top-ranked Seahawks tonight.
“We’ve got a lot of soul searching to do, and there’s no time to do it like right now,” said coach Derek Howard, whose Wilson Tigers are 7-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-4A.
And while facing the challenge, Wilson must find a way to stop Luke Doty, the Seahawks quarterback and a University of South Carolina commit. He’s also a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football.
“Obviously he plays with a lot of confidence and plays with a lot of swagger,” Howard said of Doty. “He believes in his system and believes in the playmakers he has around him. They definitely have everything suited to his abilities.
“They have a lot of timing routes, they spread you out, and they give the ball to a fast tailback (Rayshad Feaster) who can hurt you if you’re too focused on trying to cover all their talented receivers,” he added.
But Wilson has its share of offensive threats with quarterback Zayshaun Rice, receiver Jakobe Quillen and running back Yavin Smith. Rice has passed for 1,711 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Quillen has 629 receiving yards and nine scores of his own. And as for Smith, he has 353 receiving yards along with 287 rushing to account for six overall TDs. And to bolster the Tigers’ rushing game, Rice also has accounted for 396 yards on the ground and six additional touchdowns.
Howard, however, wants his team to return to what makes it successful.
And although Wilson is known for big plays, that’s not what Howard talks about as key for tonight.
“We just need to get first downs,” Howard said. “We know what our goals are to be successful. And they’re not the things that are so difficult or so large that they’re not able to do it.
“It’s just been about getting first downs and scoring in the red zone,” he added.
Howard then talked about focus, which really appeared to affect the Tigers last week.
“We didn’t get first downs, and quite honestly it was a lot of mental things,” he said. “Wrong routes, wrong reads, wrong blocks. And we hadn’t been doing that all season. So I take that as an issue of focus, in my opinion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.