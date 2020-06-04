Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — If SCHSL athletes or coaches test positive for COVID-19, Commissioner Jerome Singleton recommended that the positive tests be reported by their schools to DHEC.
After Singleton was asked if schools would be required to report positive tests to the SCHSL or a central organization, he replied:
“I think DHEC would really like to know, and I don’t know the protocol,” Singleton said. “Any information we would have gotten, we’d share it with DHEC, also. I think it’d be a good idea if schools that get (the number of positive tests), share that with DHEC.”
Therefore, there would be no distinction between SCHSL positive COVID-19 cases and those in the general population. After Singleton was asked if that would be a concern, he answered:
“What you have is we’re not able to operate in isolation,” Singleton said. “What happens in the general public will have an impact on what’s happening with the schools. And what’s happening with the schools will have an impact on what’s going to happen in the general public. The numbers are going to be the same that’s going to have an impact. We shouldn’t take a chance of trying to operate in isolation of the general public other than playing our role of trying to keep everybody safe. That’s the biggest role we need to play.”
Per SCHSL policy, schools are not required to report positive COVID-19 tests to the league.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the DHEC stated there were 361 new cases — the second-highest mark for a single day in the state of South Carolina. SCHSL spring sports were shut down the middle of March, and they were eventually canceled because of this pandemic.
Last week, the SCHSL said schools can begin the first of three phases on the road back to sports. But, at those school districts’ own timeline. Phase 1 workouts mostly include conditioning and weightlifting on campus in groups of 10 (nine athletes, one coach). It’s not known when Phase 1 will go to Phase 2.
“There is a lot more information we are going to gather over the next few weeks. We are hopeful to move to Phase 2. We have to reiterate, we have to do what we need to do to give confidence to our society that we have to move forward,” said Dr. Christopher Mazoue, chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University South Carolina. “We are talking about high school athletes across the state of South Carolina. There is a responsibility there. As leaders, coaches, administrators, we have to do our part to give kids the best chance to play this fall.”
Meanwhile, temperature checks, face masks, sanitation and social distancing will be required in Phase 1 conditioning. No ball can be used for the first two weeks. Even on a football field, only one group of 10 can be on it at a time.
On Thursday, a group that included Singleton and medical professionals suggested those groups of 10 keep the same players and coaches day-to-day. However, Singleton acknowledged that smaller schools might not have that luxury, and said those specific school districts should work things out to make it the safest things can be. If one person from that group tests positive for COVID-19, the nine others must also quarantine for 14 days. Also in that case, according to Thursday’s meeting, the facility would have to be closed for cleaning and sanitation, but workouts for the others can continue.
As far as daily temperature checks for athletes and coaches, Singleton said a “responsible adult” should do them. If someone’s fever is at least 100.4 degrees, that person is sent home.
There is no timeline for phases 2 and 3. Phase 2 for this state is still vague. But according to the National Federation of State High School Association, that would involve using locker rooms and bigger workout groups.
“I hope that we pay attention to the safety measures that have been put in place by DHEC,” Singleton said. “And that we pay attention to the measures that are put in place to prevent the spread of the virus even more. If we do those types of things, and we can make it from one phase to the next, I feel confident that we can have a fall sports season.”
Singleton said he had not entertained the thought of switching the fall and spring seasons, where lower-risk sports like baseball, softball, track and soccer would instead be played this fall.
As far as SCISA football goes, those teams are already working out and conditioning. Some area SCHSL schools are also setting things up for a start to conditioning, like Hannah-Pamplico (Tuesday), Lake City (Wednesday), and Dillon and Johnsonville will start their workouts June 15.
For the SCHSL, Singleton would like the fall sports seasons to start on time. Week Zero for SCHSL football is scheduled for Aug. 21. That could change, though.
“All that depends, depending on how well we move through the phases with the ultimate goal being able to get back to full competition,” Singleton said. “But I don’t think we should let the date dictate the safety of our kids. I think the safety of the kids and health of the kids should take precedence over any dates we have in place.”
The topic of another high-risk sport because of close contact on stunting — competitive cheerleading — was also discussed. Sheila Gordon, head athletic trainer and assistant athletic director at White Knoll High School, said mats for cheer practice should not be used for now.
“If it’s used, obviously, for safety reasons, then (the mat) still must be cleaned between each use,” she said. “That’s hard because if you’ve got two cheerleaders passing through, that makes it a little bit difficult. So, what I’d recommend, obviously, since we will not be stunting during this time, is to eliminate mats if we can at this point of time simply because you should be doing the cheer portion, maybe some tumbling portions, but no stunting at this time.
“So, for logistical reasons, I’d suggest no mats at this time.”
The lingering tone Singleton left Thursday was to encourage athletic teams to keep following the rules set from Phase 1, which could set the tone for sports to soon return.
If it isn’t followed? The cost could be dire.
“The biggest penalty would be the opportunity to not play sports,” Singleton said. “I don’t think any of the members wants that. I believe and trust that our membership does the right thing that it doesn’t become an issue for us.”
