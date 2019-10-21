Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl logo

FLORENCE -- Nine Pee Dee football players were selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at noon Dec. 14 at Myrtle Beach High School.

Wilson's Jakobe Quillen, South Florence's Cam Harper, Marion's D'Vonte Allen, Latta's Chandler Matthews, C.E. Murray's Antonio McKnight, Johnsonville's Isaiah Brown, Lake City's Clint Caldwell and Hannah-Pamplico's Devon Mincey will play for the South team.

The South team will be coached by Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb.

And Lamar's Shane Amerson will play on the North team.

