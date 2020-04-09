FLORENCE, S.C. — The first big domino concerning the 2020 American Legion baseball season finally fell earlier this week.
The Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announced that the eight regional tournaments as well as the entire World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, have been canceled.
The decision is disappointing but understandable given the current COVID-19 pandemic, Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. Still, there is likely a silver lining to the announcement, he added.
“I know there was some talk about why do this now when it’s not supposed to happen until August, but I think in the long run this could be a good thing,” Urquhart said. “What this does is it opens up two or three weeks at the end of the what would have been the playoffs for states to have their own seasons.”
The decision to play or not play is left up to the individual states, and while some have already called off their seasons, South Carolina is not one of them at the moment, Urquhart said.
“If all the sanctions were lifted so that we could start playing mid-June or July 1, that would allow us to have a few weeks of a condensed regular season and then some sort playoff system and declare a state champion in August,” Uruqhart said. “So I’m not looking at this as a negative thing; I’m looking at it as a positive thing to free up a couple extra weeks we could possibly get more games in if it’s safe to do so.”
The mid-June and July 1 start dates are two plans that have been talked about, Urquhart said, although no playoff scenarios are in the works just yet.
“I’m open for anything — whether it’s June, July or whenever,” he added. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do something because that means the coronavirus is behind us and we’re looking at better days ahead.”
If a postseason is held, it probably is not going be anything like the state tournament players and fans are used to, Urquhart said.
“That would be dictated by the (Columbia) Fireflies and what they’re able to do with their stadium and if they’re hosting minor league games there,” he said. “If we are able to have baseball and a playoff system, my recommendation would be to go to either a best-of-3 or best-of-5 series for the championship.”
There are already two changes to Florence’s schedule as both the Post 1 Invitational and the Palmetto Invitational tournaments had to be canceled. Urquhart said neither was feasible given the likely late start to the season and the time needed to get players in shape as well as several of the northern teams bowing out amid health/travel concerns.
For the moment, however, there is one tournament still on the books.
“Right now, the North Carolina-South Carolina Challenge is still on,” Urquhart said. “Cherryville (N.C.) is hosting, and their coached reached out to me and the other participants, and they don’t want to cancel just yet. He wants to hold out hope that something can be done by then, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
