Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Nate Livesay had searched for the right opportunity to start coaching boys’ basketball again, and he found it at West Florence.
The Knights announced Saturday he would replace Daryl Jarvis as coach.
“I am really excited for the opportunity,” Livesay said. “Really, since I left Beaufort (where he coached Beaufort High and then Beaufort Academy), I had looked for the right situation and the right job, and it just hadn’t presented itself. My family loves Beaufort, so I wasn’t going to move them unless I saw something that was really worthwhile.
“So when this opening came, and we got into the process, I spent a lot of time researching West Florence, and the basketball program had been on the upswing the past several years, so that was a really big positive,” he added. “I know (Jarvis and another former West coach, Pete Ellis), and I know they’ve done a good job.”
Livesay talked more about what he likes about West.
“After finding out about (West athletic director Greg Johnson and principal Matthew Dowdell), and what kind of people they are, and their vision for the basketball program and the school, it was the perfect combination of what I was looking for,” Livesay said. “It’s a good school, one that I want to send my kids to, and it has the potential to be the one that I want to keep building. The administration and school district is all on board with the same thing.”
Livesay had a Florence connection, even when he played prep basketball at Kingsport Christian (Tenn.), for Florence native Don Bell, who went on to eventually coach A.C. Flora. Bell died in 2005. Livesay was a role player while competing under Bell, and his program won a state championship in 1994.
“Coach Bell is the reason I am a coach,” Livesay said. “Seeing his impact on my life and the players who came before and after me made me sure that coaching was what I wanted to do.”
While attending King University, Livesay spent his first three collegiate years as an assistant at his prep alma mater, and then was a King assistant the next two. Livesay was then an assistant under Bell at A.C Flora, and then Presbyterian College before becoming the boys’ coach at Sumter at age 25.
Although Livesay coached a slower tempo at Beaufort Academy, he pointed to his tenure at Sumter, where he can also coach an up-tempo scheme.
“At Sumter, we were fast and we tried to play as fast as we could and put as much pressure on people on offense and defense, because that was based on the personnel we had,” Livesay said. “From what I’ve seen at West Florence, we’re going to be able to go fast-paced on offense and be more aggressive on defense. What you hope for as a coach is a team that can play at either pace. You want a team that plays fast when it needs to play fast, and play slow when it needs to play slow. You can use that to make any opponent uncomfortable.”
Livesay’s most recent job, though, was working for World Orphans as director of economic empowerment.
“I’m definitely going to miss that,” Livesay said. “As the years have passed and my world has widened, you learn there are more important things than just basketball. You want the kids that are playing in your program to be better for being part of your program. That’s the driving force, preparing kids academically and to be good members of the community and be better fathers and husbands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.