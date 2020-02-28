FLORENCE, S.C. -- Myrtle Beach's boys became the third consecutive Region 6-4A representative to reach the SCHSL Class 4A state final.
Wilson accomplished that feat the previous two seasons.
But on Friday, the Seahawks took command with a 22-15 first quarter and never looked back to capture this year's lower-state championship with a 68-59 win over AC Flora at the Florence Center.
Ayden Hickman led the Seahawks with 16 points, followed by Emorie Knox with 15, James Marques with 14 and Darius Hough with 11. During that pivotal first quarter, Hickman scored seven points, followed by Knox and James Jones with four each.
After the Falcons made a late run, Hough countered with seven fourth-quarter points.
Myrtle Beach next plays two-time defending state champion, Ridge View, at 7 p.m. next Friday at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena for the state crown.
MB 22 14 15 17 -- 68
ACF 15 14 15 15 -- 59
MYRTLE BEACH (68)
Darius Hough 11, Burgess 4, Emorie Knox 15, Ayden Hickman 16, James Marques 14, Jones 8.
AC FLORA (59)
J.B. Moore 15, Townsend 3, Tyrell Green 11, Patrick Iriel 10, McCray 4, Wilson 7, Brooker 2, Rice 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.