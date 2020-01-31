FLORENCE, S.C. —The Wilson boys struggled with turnovers, and Myrtle Beach pulled away for a 57-41 victory Friday night.
"It’s been the story of our season,” said Wilson coach Ken Spencer. “If you commit a lot of turnovers against good teams, you are not going to win. And Myrtle Beach is a really good team.”
Wilson, however, won their previous meeting by a score of 54-52.
Ny’jae Hines led the Tigers with 13 points, followed by Ja’Travious Sherrills with 10.
MB 12 12 18 14 — 57
W 10 8 17 6 — 41
MYRTLE BEACH (57)
Hough 8, Burgess 7, Emorie Knox 17, J.J. Jones 11, Hickman 2, Marques 6, Funderburk 4, Jeremy Jones 2.
WILSON (41)
Ny’jae Hines 13, Muldrow 2, Bryant 2, Butler 4, Phillips 1, Scott 7, Ja’Travious Sherrills 10, Merritt 2.
