MULLINS, S.C. — JaHaven Phillips isn’t quite sure how many sacks he has recorded.
“It’s 12 or 13, somewhere along that line,” the senior Mullins defensive lineman said.
Whatever it is (it’s 13, by the way), it’s more than enough to lead the entire Pee Dee in that category, based on stats area coaches have turned in.
Not bad, considering Phillips finished last season with three.
After attending a few football camps last summer, including those at Appalachian State and South Carolina, Phillips not only developed the desire to be more aggressive.
He learned the techniques to go along with it.
“Last year, I didn’t have a lot of technique,” Phillips said. “I was just going. But since start of the summer, I learned to read the offensive tackle and make a couple of moves and then how to come off the line with more power.”
Through ladder drills, Phillips also developed the coordination to make him a bigger threat in the trenches.
“That really helped with my footwork,” Phillips said. “It helps to be more coordinated against the tackle. It helps get me off the line a lot faster.”
But it takes more than brute strength to have success at the line. Through watching film and from summer camps, Phillips also developed insight on when to attack.
“Sometimes I can approach the play based on where the offensive tackle’s foot and hand are at,” Phillips said. “If his hand is hard on the ground, that could be a running play. But if his hand isn’t that hard on the ground, it could be a pass play or he’s going to pull on that play.”
That greater timing has led to more physicality.
“From last year to this year, he has worked so hard in the weight room to become stronger, which has him playing much more physical than before,” Auctioneers coach John Williams said.
Phillips knew it was something he had to work on.
“One of the biggest problems I had last year was not being physical enough,” Phillips said. “(Mullins assistant Jimmy Vereen) actually gave me a tape of Temple’s drills so I could do them and learn thing and learn what it takes to give me a better chance of reaching the college level.
“But I also learned a lot, because the tape wasn’t just about my position. It was about the linebackers and the defensive tackles up there. That way, I have a better idea of what the others are doing so I can play off them. We practice the plays in practice. The coaches have them written out so we’ll know what to do when it’s game time.”
The next game time for Mullins is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. And Phillips would rather his team earn the win than him having a statistically strong night.
Case in point: Phillips won’t talk about his three sacks against Marion as much as he will talk about the Swamp Foxes’ 7-6 win.
“We’re just going to take it one game at a time,” Phillips said. “I want to help us do whatever it takes to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.