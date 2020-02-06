FLORENCE, S.C. — Benny Morgan founded Coker University’s track programs. Now the track and cross-country coach at Wilson High School, he hopes to lead the Tigers to greater heights.
The Gary, Ind., native coached Coker from 2013 through ’18. And last season, he coached the Southeast Raleigh’s boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams to state crowns.
Winning state is nothing new to Morgan. While competing for Roosevelt (Ind.) High, his track team won four state championships.
From the time he walked on for Indiana State’s track program to serving as a Sycamore student-assistant during his final 18 months there, he developed a passion for coaching track.
“My goal is to win a state championship, and I think this year the boys have a really good shot at being state contenders,” Morgan said. “And I think, next year, the girls will be a lot better and be in the same position by next year.”
Morgan said having coached college track also helps him with high school athletes.
“I now have more time to work with athletes and try different things,” Morgan said. “Experience is also what I bring to the table. I bring a championship pedigree from not only the high school level, but also the college level.”
At Coker, Morgan coached an All-American (Darroneshia Lott) and nine individual South Atlantic Conference event champions. And before coaching at Coker, Morgan was a track assistant at Duke for two years. Since then, he has developed a knack for coaching middle-distance runners and high-jumpers, as well as hurdlers.
When it comes to boys’ track, Morgan wants to encourage as many football players as he can to compete.
“We’re trying to get them fully committed and to believe they can be great at both sports,” Morgan said. “We’re also trying to be more diverse in events. We’ve kinda been known as a team that has speed as a strength in men’s track. But we want to develop more middle-distance athletes and hurdlers.”
As for the girls’ track team, Morgan said he’s looking forward to grooming established track standouts like Brianna Mason, Brianna Charles and Ryein Bennett.
“We look for them to be leaders this year,” Morgan said.
Looking to last fall’s cross-country season, Morgan was also pleased.
“I think we lost a couple of kids on the boys’ side through transfer or deciding not to compete that cost us a chance of reaching state as a team,” Morgan said. “But Kaleb Burroughs made state. And the girls’ team qualified for state as a team. We’ve still got room to grow, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Morgan, who also sings in his church men’s choir acapella group at Hartsville’s Jerusalem Baptist Church, hopes he can keep building Wilson’s programs for a long time.
“My wife likes it here in the Pee Dee, and our kids are doing well in school, so we want to see what I can do here at Wilson,” Morgan said.
