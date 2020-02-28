FLORENCE, S.C. -- Military Magnet won 51-43 today over Scott's Branch to capture the SCHSL Class A lower-state championship at the Florence Center.
Military Magnet will now play for the state championship next weekend in Columbia. At 10:30 a.m. March 7 at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena, Military Magnet will play High Point for the state crown.
After taking a 12-7 lead in the first quarter, Military Magnet took a 20-17 lead into halftime. But after Cambria Parker carried Scott's Branch in the third quarter with 10 points to get her team within 34-32, Military Magnet pulled back away with help from Ty'Lim Ferrell (six fourth-quarter points), followed by Chazmin Bradley and Kaelin Davis with four each.
Kaelin Davis led Military Magnet with 13 points, followed by Bradley with 12 and Jataya Brown with 10.
Last year's state champion, Scott's Branch, was led by Parker with 17 and Jazlynn Bowman with 12.
SB 7 10 15 11 -- 43
MM 12 8 14 15 -- 51
SCOTT'S BRANCH (43)
Jazlynn Bowman 12, Cambria Parker 17, Madison 9, Bennett 5.
MILITARY MAGNET (51)
Chazmin Bradley 12, Jakes 2, Jataya Brown 10, Kaelin Davis 13, Ferrell 8, Martin 6.
