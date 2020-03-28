FLORENCE, S.C. — Although no formal team practices are allowed while school is suspended, Greenville-based mental coach Tami Matheny sees plenty of ways athletes and coaches can still grow.
Matheny, who owns her business, “Refuse 2 Lose Coaching,” recently offered her advice.
And that advice is based out of building team bonds.
“You can look at any team in any sport. Nine times out of 10, the team that’s most connected through a bond is going to win,” said Matheny, who has done mental coaching for teams like the 2019 Christ Church girls’ state championship basketball team that beat Mullins in the final.
Matheny said it’s possible, through apps like “Zoom,” for athletes to conduct a program that was devised by one of her mentors: Jon Gordon, a keynote speaker.
“He does a triple-H exercise,” Matheny said. “Hero, hardship and highlight. Each person takes a turn to say who their hero is. And then, to say what hardship they overcame. And then, say a highlight about their career.
“I’ve used that with countless teams I’ve worked with,” Matheny said. “It sounds simple, but when you get people vulnerable to share that kind of stuff, that builds a connection. When you view those hardships, you start rooting for the people you write about. That goes for teammates, as well.”
Matheny said today’s times can be viewed as either a positive or negative.
“View this as a time to separate yourselves for when the season resumes,” Matheny said. “It’s a time for athletes and teams to get a jump on their competition. I would challenge them to find the good in what’s happening. Shift your focus to what is good.”
Matheny then stressed visualization exercises.
“You see it on the professional level all the time,” she said. “Even if it’s doing a book study, collectively, with a team through Zoom, Facetime, or whatever it may be.”
As for having success through visualization, Matheny used New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an example.
“In his off week during the season, he visualizes an entire game: Every single throw, every single route that could be run. Now, high school athletes have time to do it. If I’m a pitcher, I’m pitching an entire game in my head at least once a week.”
Matheny added that athletes shouldn’t visualize themselves playing the perfect game.
“I’ve never known an athlete to play the perfect game,” Matheny said. “But visualize an actual game, with both good and bad plays. They’ll know in the future how to respond when something bad happens because of it. How do you respond to that bad call from an umpire? Or how to you respond when the other team hits a home run? That could be applied to any sport.”
And then, there are workouts athletes can go through via Zoom.
“I think this is a great time for teams to bond through this,” Matheny said. “Coaches can connect with each other, like, ‘I’ll show you what we’re doing, show me what your team is doing.’
“And as for the athletes, this is great way to still do workouts together while they’re in their homes,” she added. “And even if, by chance, your coach isn’t putting anything together, this is a great time for you to take on a leadership role and help lead other teammates that want to do this through workouts.”
