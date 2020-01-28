FLORENCE, S.C. — This was the type of game South Florence wanted. This was a win coach Christian Savage’s Bruins needed.
After trailing for most of Tuesday’s Region 6-5A battle against Carolina Forest, they scratched.
They clawed.
In the end, they fought back when their backs were against the wall, forcing not one but two overtimes.
In that final four-minute period, it was South Florence’s Jamal McDuffie who sank a 3-pointer — with the ball touching nothing but net — to give South Florence a lead it would never relinquish.
In fact, McDuffie’s 3-pointer gave South a 59-57 lead, and that keyed a 9-2 run that Carolina Forest never recovered from. When it became clear there would not be a third overtime, the Bruins celebrated as they charged the locker room with a 68-59 victory.
"(McDuffie) has put in a lot of work in the gym," Savage said. "He knows he has to be a key piece in order for us to win. And he's done the work. We're proud of him."
But it was McDuffie’s clutch basket that was South Florence’s answer to the prolific 3-point shooting by the Panthers’ Corbin Pack.
After Pack stopped one Bruin charge after another with a timely 3-pointer (he finished with five after halftime), McDuffie's was the one basket that changed everything.
Teammate Brian Sparks followed with a steal and layup after McDuffie’s clutch 3-pointer to increase South Florence’s lead to 61-57. Two Micah Harry free throws, followed by four Sparks free throws, boosted a team that was missing star guard Justice Jackson, who suffered an injury against Socastee.
Sparks led the Bruins with 26 points, followed by Harry with 23.
CF 10 15 14 12 3 5 — 59
SF 7 17 13 14 3 14 — 68
CAROLINA FOREST (59)
Bridges 4, Watkins 8, Warren 9, Corbin Pack 15, NeSmith 2, Walker 4, Nelson 4, Fletcher 4, Garcia 9.
SOUTH FLORENCE (68)
Timmons 4, Hearon 4, McDuffie 9, Micah Harry 23, Justice Jackson 26, McFadden 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.