FLORENCE, S.C. — Jamiek McCoy's 3-pointer late in double overtime sealed Marlboro County's 69-68 win over West Florence in double overtime in Wednesday's consolation final of the Turkey Shootout on the Knights' home court.
McCoy finished with 17 points, and teammate Wesley Brown added a game-high 19.
West Florence's Chris Brigman, meanwhile, also scored 19, followed by teammate Travis Cooper with 16.
MC 10 16 16 17 10— 69
WF 13 10 22 14 9 — 68
MARLBORO COUNTY (69)
Tyler Thomas 12, Wesley Brown 19,Leviner 4, Scott 7, Dupree 7, Jamiek McCoy 17, Campbell 2, Palmer 2.
WEST FLORENCE (68)
Brigman 19, Shaquille White 11, Shakeem White 10, McBride 2, Williamson 1,Travis Cooper 16, Taylor 6.
RECORDS: WF 1-2. MC 2-1.
<&endagate>
Loris 55
Latta 48
FLORENCE, S.C. — Latta's Trevon Miles scored a team-high 15 points in the Turkey Shootout's fifth-place game.
Teammate Tydreek DeBerry added 14, followed by D.J. Griffin with 13.
LO 27 28— 55
LA 27 21 —48
LATTA (48)
Trevon MIles 15, Bowman 2, D.J. Griffin 13, Tydreek DeBerry 14, Bryant 4.
RECORDS: LA 1-2.
<&endagate>
Crestwood 103
Lamar 43
FLORENCE, S.C. — Crestwood won the Turkey Shootout's seventh-place game.
The Silver Foxes fell to 0-3 and will host Darlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lower Richland 41
South Florence 35
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Florence's Justice Jackson and Brian Sparks each scored a team-high 10 points in the Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off at Keenan High School.
The Bruins fell to 1-1 and will play Blythewood at 2:30 p.m. in today's third-place game of the Carl Williams Bracket.
White Knoll 43
Wilson 40
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Wilson's Ny'Jae Hines scored a team-high 11 points at the Lake Murray Tip-Off Tournament at Lexington High School.
W 14 6 8 12 — 40
WK 16 8 11 8— 43
WILSON (40)
Ny'Jae Hines 11, Phillips 5, Sherills 9, Butler 9, Rice 6.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will play Lexington at Lake Murray Tip-Off at White Knoll HS at 4 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: W 2-1.
<&endagate>
Hartsville 51
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50 (OT)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville's Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 16 points at the Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off.
Teammate Elijah Thaggard added 11.
H 30 18 3 — 51
O-W 15 33 2 —50
HARTSVILLE (51)
Cesare Edwards 16, Elijah Thaggard 11, Briggs 1, Harry 4, Blue 7, Burr 4, Huggins 8.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will play J.L. Mann at Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off at Keenan HS at 1:15 p.m Friday.
RECORDS: H 1-1.
<&endagate>
Sumter 51
Laurence Manning 47
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Umar Lawson scored a team-high 21 points in the Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off. Teammate Chase Lee at 11.
S 21 30 — 51
LMA 31 16 —47
LAURENCE MANNING (47)
Umar Lawson 21, Medley 5, Harris 2, Sanders 2, Chase Lee 11, Sialer 2, King 4.
NEXT GAME: LMA will play C.A. Johnson at Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off at Keenan HS at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
RECORDS: LMA 0-2.
<&endagate>
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Darlington 58
West Florence 56
FLORENCE, S.C. — Deuce Hudson's jump shot at the buzzer lifted Darlington to the win in Tuesday's Turkey Shootout semifinal.
The Falcons outscored the Knights 44-27 in the second half.
Shaquille White scored four straight points for West with less than 15 seconds remaining to tie game at 56.
Tre'Quan Scott led the Falcons with 14 points, followed by Hudson with 13.
Travis Cooper led the Knights with 14, followed by Shaquille White with 10.
D 14 44 — 58
WF 29 27 — 56
DARLINGTON (58)
Dubose 5, Deuce Hudson 13, Polk 3, Perkins 5, Bowens 7, Lewis 9, Williams 2, Tre'Quan Scott 14.
WEST FLORENCE (56)
Brigman 9, Shaquille White 10, Shak. White 8, Lloyd 5, McBride 4, Travis Cooper 14, Taylor 6.
RECORDS: WF 1-1. D 2-0.
<&endagate>
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 36
Oceanside Collegiate 33
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C — Trinity-Byrnes' Kinady Pierce had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Teammate Caroline Tatum added eight points.
TRINITY-BYRNES (36)
Jennifer Rails 6, Kinady Pierce 11, Davis 6, Tatum 8, Howle 5.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.