FLORENCE, S.C. – When West Florence’s Avion McBride and Kinsley Benson were named winners of the athletic program’s Lunch Pail Awards, they were honored for more than excellence on the field.
They were honored for their work ethic off it.
McBride, a rising junior, played this past season in baseball and track. He soon plans to add football to his sports.
“It’s a good feeling to win an award like this because it shows the people how much work I put into it,” McBride said. “I really do put in the work to get better every day.”
As for Benson, who recently graduated, she played softball and also played volleyball her sophomore season. She plans to attend college at Francis Marion University.
“It was very surprising to win the award,” Benson said. “It’s very honoring because I had never guessed I’d get picked. I do put in hard work, but I didn’t think anyone would have noticed. To have won it, I’m very humble and appreciative.”
Although McBride wants to play college basketball, he was especially proud of his progress in track. In the high jump, he improved from 5-feet-8 to 6-2. And in the triple jump, he improved from 40 feet to 43.
He also talked about his growth under then-West coach Daryl Jarvis.
“(Jarvis) was heavy on work ethic, so that just made me want to push hard to get better every day,” McBride said. “I wanted to learn as much as I could from him, and I wanted to learn as much as I could from my senior teammates. And now that I’ve won an award like this, this just motivates me even more to keep improving so I can get better so I can play to the best of my ability.”
And although Benson’s softball season was cut short because of the pandemic, she found ways to grow off the field.
“That’s where I felt it was most important for me to grow,” she said. “I wanted to be a better leader, because as a senior, everybody looks up to you. And I even learned quite a few things to grow on from my younger teammates.”
