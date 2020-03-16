SUMTER — On Saturday, the Marlboro Academy softball team finished a long Saturday of play in the Phillip Boston Tournament by winning 5-4 in an international tie-breaker format over Pee Dee Academy.
It was the Dragons’ fifth consecutive SCISA preseason tournament crown.
