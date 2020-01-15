SCBCA Top 10 Rankings

5A Top 10 Boys

1. Dorman

2. Mauldin

3. Wade Hampton (G)

4. Irmo

5. Fort Dorchester

6. Northwestern

7. Dutch Fork

8. River Bluff

9. Byrnes

10. Blythewood

5A Top 10 Girls

1. Clover

2. TL Hanna

3. Irmo

4. Goose Creek

5. Sumter

6. Westside

7. Wando

8. Rock Hill

9. Jl Mann

10. Spartanburg

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Lower Richland

3. AC Flora

4. Myrtle Beach

5. Travelers Rest

6. Wren

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Aiken

9. Greenville

10. Daniel

4A Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. Ridge View

3. South Pointe

4. Westwood

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Orangeburg Wilkinson

7. Wilson

8. Blue Ridge

9. Crestwood

10. Bluffton

3A Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Wade Hampton

4. Union County

5. Georgetown

6. Seneca

7. Marion

8. Indian Land

9. Chapman

10. Edisto

3A Girls Top 10

1. Marion

2. Manning

3. Bishop England

4. Dillon

5. Keenan

6. Woodruff

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Chester

10. Emerald

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Lee Central

3. Christ Church

4. Whale Branch

5. Abbeville

6. Greer Middle College

7. North Charleston

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Burke

10. Barnwell/East Clarendon

2A Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. East Clarendon

3. Mullins

4. Lee Central

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

1A Boys Top 10

1. Charleston Math & Science

2. Great Falls

3. Wagener -Salley

4. High Point

5. Scott’s Branch

6. Military Magnet

7. McCormick

8. Denmark -Olar

9. HKT

10. Dixie

1A Girls Top 10

1. Estill

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Lake View

4. High Point Academy

5. Military Magnet

6. Timmonsville

7. Cross

8. McCormick

9. Denmark-Olar

10. Blackville-Hilda

<&endagate>

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.