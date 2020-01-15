SCBCA Top 10 Rankings
5A Top 10 Boys
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Wade Hampton (G)
4. Irmo
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Northwestern
7. Dutch Fork
8. River Bluff
9. Byrnes
10. Blythewood
5A Top 10 Girls
1. Clover
2. TL Hanna
3. Irmo
4. Goose Creek
5. Sumter
6. Westside
7. Wando
8. Rock Hill
9. Jl Mann
10. Spartanburg
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Lower Richland
3. AC Flora
4. Myrtle Beach
5. Travelers Rest
6. Wren
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Aiken
9. Greenville
10. Daniel
4A Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. Ridge View
3. South Pointe
4. Westwood
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Orangeburg Wilkinson
7. Wilson
8. Blue Ridge
9. Crestwood
10. Bluffton
3A Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Wade Hampton
4. Union County
5. Georgetown
6. Seneca
7. Marion
8. Indian Land
9. Chapman
10. Edisto
3A Girls Top 10
1. Marion
2. Manning
3. Bishop England
4. Dillon
5. Keenan
6. Woodruff
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Chester
10. Emerald
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Lee Central
3. Christ Church
4. Whale Branch
5. Abbeville
6. Greer Middle College
7. North Charleston
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Burke
10. Barnwell/East Clarendon
2A Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. East Clarendon
3. Mullins
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
1A Boys Top 10
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Falls
3. Wagener -Salley
4. High Point
5. Scott’s Branch
6. Military Magnet
7. McCormick
8. Denmark -Olar
9. HKT
10. Dixie
1A Girls Top 10
1. Estill
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Lake View
4. High Point Academy
5. Military Magnet
6. Timmonsville
7. Cross
8. McCormick
9. Denmark-Olar
10. Blackville-Hilda
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.